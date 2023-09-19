BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Assclown Alert: Putting bias on full display with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Patrick tried to appear impartial during the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton, but his recent words about the process suggest he had an agenda.

By on Tue, Sep 19, 2023 at 1:31 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Would you trust a man who actually picked out and paid for that shirt? - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Would you trust a man who actually picked out and paid for that shirt?

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

Plenty of observers were concerned about the ability of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to fairly preside over the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

After all, Patrick, who's neither an attorney nor a judge, benefitted from a $1 million campaign contribution and a $2 million loan from Paxton-backing PAC Defend Texas Liberty weeks before the trial began. Not to mention, Patrick — a cutthroat partisan — was overseeing a trial of a fellow member of the right flank of the Texas GOP.

Now, in a tirade that followed the Republican-controlled Texas Senate's acquittal of Paxton on all 16 charges he faced, Patrick has put his bias on full display.

In what the Texas Tribune referred to as a "blistering speech," Patrick railed against the impeachment process and skewered the Texas House's impeachment managers and Speaker Dade Phelan, claiming they rushed the trial while also providing insufficient evidence.

Further, Patrick called for an audit of taxpayer money spent during the impeachment process, claiming it had wasted "millions of taxpayer dollars."

Never mind that the impeachment managers from the GOP-controlled House provided more than 3,000 pages of documents. Or that the evidence against Paxton included damning whistleblower testimony from former members of his own inner circle of Christian conservatives.

Contrary to Patrick's claim, the trial was anything but a political sham. The accusations that Paxton directed state resources to benefit real estate developer Nate Paul, a friend and campaign donor, were serious, and the evidence against the AG — an officeholder whose career has been synonymous with political scandal — was overwhelming.

Patrick may have fooled some Texans by playing at impartiality during the trial, but this assclown's recent comments betray a deep-seated bias to shield one of his key political allies.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Assclown Alert articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas prisoners are going hungry, posting TikToks during statewide lockdown

By Michael Karlis

Citing a rise in drug-related homicides, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice put its 104 prisons under lockdown on Sept. 6.

Video of San Antonio woman checking out at local Walmart with pet squirrel goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Video of San Antonio woman checking out at local Walmart with pet squirrel goes viral

San Antonio Zoo CEO rips local TV station for inaccurate report about porcupine's death

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow was quick to correct News4SA's error.

New Texas law will punish dog owners who fake service animal capabilities with $1K fine

By Nina Rangel

Service dogs are trained to perform tasks that assist people with disabilities.

Also in News

San Antonio ISD proposes 19 campus closures over next two school years

By Michael Karlis

Second-year SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino speaks bout proposed school closures during Monday's board meeting.

Bexar County deputy arrested after leaving 2-month-old baby in vehicle for 3 hours, officials say

By Sanford Nowlin

Bexar County Deputy Antonio Almaraz's bond was set at $80,000, authorities said.

Ken Paxton verdict heightens political tension ahead of education special session

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

The Texas Capitol on Feb. 1, 2021.

San Antonio Zoo CEO rips local TV station for inaccurate report about porcupine's death

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow was quick to correct News4SA's error.
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us