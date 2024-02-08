Enjoy exclusive drink specials from dozens of San Antonio Icehouses | 2/23 - 3/3

Assclown Alert: Putting 'God back in government' with Texas Sen. Mayes Middleton

Backers of a controversial bill letting chaplains serve in Texas schools said they aren't trying to force religion onto kids, yet Middleton said the chaplains represent 'God in government.'

By on Thu, Feb 8, 2024 at 8:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas State Sen. Mayes Middleton represents a district that includes Galveston. - Twitter / @mayes_middleton
Twitter / @mayes_middleton
Texas State Sen. Mayes Middleton represents a district that includes Galveston.

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

For someone who's spent four years in public office and passed the Texas Bar Exam, State Sen. Mayes Middleton appears to have a piss-poor grasp of stuff most of us learned in 8th grade civics class. Namely, that the United States was never a Christian nation and that the Constitution, beyond never mentioning a higher power, firmly enshrines separation of church and state.

Middleton, a Galveston Republican who also happens to be an architect of Texas' new state law allowing chaplains in public schools, appeared on a recent installment of Christian nationalist pseudo-historian David Barton's The WallBuilders Show podcast and admitted the controversial measure is designed to insert religion into secular life.

In comments first reported on by the Friendly Atheist blog, Middleton praised former President Donald Trump for appointing judges that would "put God back in government." The state senator then went on to explain how having chaplains in schools does the same.

"This allows students, faculty, staff to freely exercise their religion and have this tool available. Someone to talk to from a Godly perspective, because chaplains represent God in government," Middleton said. "That's what they do, and that's what we need more of in this country. ... Of course, these atheist groups out of Washington D.C. oppose chaplains in schools, but their legal arguments are now totally meritless, and they won't win if they try."

Of course Middleton's admission comes after he and members of his party engaged in all sorts of ass-backward logic to argue to explain that the chaplain law's passage had nothing to do with converting kids and everything to do with solving a mental health crisis.

Doesn't take much head scratching to figure out Middleton's now admitting to the opposite. But then that's one of the interesting things about living through the Trump era: it's emboldened assclowns who don't give a shit about democracy to say the quiet part out loud.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Assclown Alert articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

FBI arrests man allegedly planning to shoot, kill migrants in Eagle Pass, Texas

By Michael Karlis

Border Patrol agents take a group of migrants seeking U.S. asylum into custody under the International Bridge in Eagle Pass last fall. The border city has since become the site of a showdown between Gov. Greg Abbott and the White House over immigration enforcement.

Serial killer hysteria returns to Austin after another body pulled from Lady Bird Lake

By Michael Karlis

Rumors and speculation about a "Rainey Street Ripper" continue to circle in Austin.

Eagle Pass residents say right-wing convoy, not migrants, making border town unsafe

By Michael Karlis

Organizers sell merchandise as the "Take Our Border Back" convoy stopped Thursday for a rally in Dripping Springs.

South Texas faith leaders decry presence of anti-immigrant caravan in Eagle Pass

By Bill Baird

Pastor Doug Pagitt (right) and others gather in Eagle Pass' San Juan Plaza.

Also in News

Worries arise that Gov. Greg Abbott's 'invasion' rhetoric will spill over into violence

By Michael Karlis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference in Eagle Pass earlier this month with other Republican governors.

Tennessee man who allegedly planned to shoot migrants in Texas not a terrorist, son says

By Michael Karlis

A group of migrants seeking U.S. asylum walk down a road beside the Rio Grande River to turn themselves in to the Border Patrol.

San Antonio narrowly in compliance with new EPA soot rules

By Sanford Nowlin

An aerial view of industrial facilities in Harris county. Harris is one of 10 Texas counties that won't meet new EPA air pollution standards, agency numbers show.

Couple accused of hiding body of slain San Antonio teen Savanah Soto want bail lowered

By Michael Karlis

Ramon Preciado (left) and Myrta Romanos (left) are were arrested in early January.
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us