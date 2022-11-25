Racist Taunts, Pete Sessions: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
Twitter / Asia Prudhomme
Asia Prudhomme, a senior on East Central's women's basketball team, was mocked with monkey noises while shooting free throws during a game in Marble Falls on Friday.
Bouts of verbal idiocy topped the Current
's most-read news stories this week.
First, spectators at a high school women's basketball game subjected an East Central free-throw shooter, who is Black, with racist taunts. Shameful shit, folks.
Then dependably moronic U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, drew criticism for likening the legalization of marijuana to — get this — slavery
. Don't know about you, but we wouldn't mind getting ahold of whatever Petey's been smoking.
And, speaking of people who don't know when to shut their pie holes, Texas billionaire Elon Musk has apparently inspired fanboys at a cryptocurrency venture to create a sculpture of his head on the body of a goat. Because, well, tech-money people have some seriously fucked up priorities.
But alas, it wasn't all balderdash and buffoonery this week. Readers also took in news about pet adoptions, San Antonio's skyrocketing housing costs and the new baseball park that developers are determined to build downtown.
10. Catching up with Rob Halford ahead of Judas Priest's two-night run at Tech Port Center
9. Cityscrapes: San Antonio leaders should consider past mistakes when mulling a new ballpark
8. San Antonio Philharmonic's next concert features music evoking far-flung locales
7. Annual salary needed to afford a median-priced home in San Antonio skyrockets to $87,000
6. Texas man dies after dancing atop moving 18-wheeler, police say
5. Sculpture of Elon Musk's head on the body of a flying goat set to be unveiled at Texas Tesla factory
4. San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo completes 2023 musical lineup
3. San Antonio Pets Alive! offering free puppy and dog adoptions through Black Friday
2. Congressman Pete Sessions of Texas blasted for comparing legal marijuana to slavery
1. San Antonio high school basketball player faces racist taunts during Marble Falls game
