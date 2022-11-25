Racist Taunts, Pete Sessions: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

From racists at a basketball game to blowhard billionaire Elon Musk, many of this week's most read stories dealt with people who should shut their pie holes.

By on Fri, Nov 25, 2022 at 7:00 am

click to enlarge Asia Prudhomme, a senior on East Central's women's basketball team, was mocked with monkey noises while shooting free throws during a game in Marble Falls on Friday. - Twitter / Asia Prudhomme
Twitter / Asia Prudhomme
Asia Prudhomme, a senior on East Central's women's basketball team, was mocked with monkey noises while shooting free throws during a game in Marble Falls on Friday.
Bouts of verbal idiocy topped the Current's most-read news stories this week.

First, spectators at a high school women's basketball game subjected an East Central free-throw shooter, who is Black, with racist taunts. Shameful shit, folks.

Then dependably moronic U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, drew criticism for likening the legalization of marijuana to — get this — slavery. Don't know about you, but we wouldn't mind getting ahold of whatever Petey's been smoking.

And, speaking of people who don't know when to shut their pie holes, Texas billionaire Elon Musk has apparently inspired fanboys at a cryptocurrency venture to create a sculpture of his head on the body of a goat. Because, well, tech-money people have some seriously fucked up priorities.

But alas, it wasn't all balderdash and buffoonery this week. Readers also took in news about pet adoptions, San Antonio's skyrocketing housing costs and the new baseball park that developers are determined to build downtown.

10. Catching up with Rob Halford ahead of Judas Priest's two-night run at Tech Port Center

9. Cityscrapes: San Antonio leaders should consider past mistakes when mulling a new ballpark

8. San Antonio Philharmonic's next concert features music evoking far-flung locales

7. Annual salary needed to afford a median-priced home in San Antonio skyrockets to $87,000

6. Texas man dies after dancing atop moving 18-wheeler, police say

5. Sculpture of Elon Musk's head on the body of a flying goat set to be unveiled at Texas Tesla factory

4. San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo completes 2023 musical lineup

3. San Antonio Pets Alive! offering free puppy and dog adoptions through Black Friday

2. Congressman Pete Sessions of Texas blasted for comparing legal marijuana to slavery

1. San Antonio high school basketball player faces racist taunts during Marble Falls game

Texas judge rules Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook parents full $49 million in defamation case

By Roxanna Asgarain, The Texas Tribune

Alex Jones must pay the full damages in his Sandy Hook case, a judge has ruled.

Eric Cantu, the teen shot by a San Antonio police officer, heading home after month in the hospital

By Michael Karlis

Erik Cantu, 17, was taken off life support earlier this month.

Suspect in Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting once lived in San Antonio, records show

By Michael Karlis

Five people died in

Texas man charged with hate crime after shouting 'white power' and firing gun outside Florida bar

By Justin Garcia, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Dustin McCann was kicked out of SOHO Saloon before he fired shots, according to Tampa police.

Texas judge rules Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook parents full $49 million in defamation case

By Roxanna Asgarain, The Texas Tribune

Alex Jones must pay the full damages in his Sandy Hook case, a judge has ruled.

Texas man charged with hate crime after shouting 'white power' and firing gun outside Florida bar

By Justin Garcia, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Dustin McCann was kicked out of SOHO Saloon before he fired shots, according to Tampa police.

Tom Brady, Steph Curry and other celebrities face Texas investigation for endorsements of bankrupt crypto firm

By Alex Nguyen, The Texas Tribune

he logo of FTX at the entrance of the FTX Arena in Miami in August. The bankrupt crypto exchange is currently facing numerous state, federal and international investigations.

Texas man dies after dancing atop moving 18-wheeler, police say

By Michael Karlis

The man's sister told the that he struggled with mental health issues including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
