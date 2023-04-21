Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

'Rainey Street Ripper,' Starship Explosion: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Despite all the crazy news going on this week, our most-read story was about a study declaring Texas A&M one of the nation's most cult-like colleges.

By on Fri, Apr 21, 2023 at 2:38 pm

click to enlarge “Starship just experienced what we call a rapid, unscheduled disassembly,” one commentator said during the test's livestream. - YouTube / SpaceX
YouTube / SpaceX
“Starship just experienced what we call a rapid, unscheduled disassembly,” one commentator said during the test's livestream.
It was a wild week for news, what with a culture warrior state rep being investigated for having an "inappropriate relationship," a rocket blowing the hell up over South Texas and a member of city council getting slapped on the wrist for something many of us would have ended up in the pokey for.

All of those events landed among the Current's most-read news stories for the week, naturally. But none could top our No. 1 article: the one on a study naming Texas A&M one of the nation's most cult-like colleges.

Does that mean angry Aggies were clicking to find out whom to berate for assembling the study, or that lots of UT supporters were rubbernecking? Or perhaps it was folks who went to neither of the rival campuses trying to figure shit out. There's a good chance it was a little from each of the three categories.

Whatever the case, it's clear that college football is ingrained in Texas life and can provide even more drama than the "rapid, unscheduled disassembly" of a billionaire's pricy play toy.

10. New Braunfels will pay $175,000 to Black man tased after being pulled over for dirty license plate

9. Bad Takes: Opponents of San Antonio's Prop A are lying to thwart needed criminal-justice reforms

8. Tobin Center will host free screening of popular Disney film Encanto Friday

7. Fiesta San Antonio is back for 2023 — here are some highlights

6. San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry receives slap on the wrist for drunk driving charge

5. San Antonio State Sen. Roland Gutierrez to challenge Ted Cruz in 2024, newspaper reports

4. Assclown Alert: Being investigated for 'inappropriate behavior' with Texas Rep. Bryan Slaton

3. Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship explodes minutes after South Texas launch

2. Discovery of another body in Austin's Lady Bird Lake reignites 'Rainey Street Ripper' killer fears

1. Study names Texas A&M one of the nation's most cult-like college campuses

