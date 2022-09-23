Rammstein, Lina Khil: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Our review of German band Rammstein's fiery, ear-splitting and generally over-the-top performance at the Alamodome was the most-read story by far.

By on Fri, Sep 23, 2022 at 2:49 pm

click to enlarge The members of Rammstein stand on a platform in the middle of the Alamodome. - Garrett T. Capps
Garrett T. Capps
The members of Rammstein stand on a platform in the middle of the Alamodome.
Apparently, San Antonio is still a metal town.

Although the 1980s marked the city's heyday as the Heavy Metal Capital of the World, the Current's most-read story of the week makes it clear local fans still have a taste for the hard stuff.

Our review of German band Rammstein's fiery, ear-splitting and generally over-the-top performance at the Alamodome was the most-read story by far. It even outstripped articles on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' controversial flights to Martha's Vineyard, a gun-toting Texas landlord and national TV show highlighting the disappearance of San Antonio girl Lina Khil.

Read on for a full list of this week's most-visited stories and see what you missed. (Just don't forget your earplugs.)

10. Assclown Alert: Racing to the bottom with Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis

9. San Antonio's Castro brothers throwing annual birthday bash Thursday at West Side bar

8. Texas medical cannabis suppliers taking its CannaBus on tour to get voters to push for weed reform

7. San Antonio offering Park & Ride VIA service to fans attending Saturday's Rammstein show

6. Bad Takes: Mad about high prices? Blame immigration hardliners like Trump and Abbott.

5. Bexar County Sheriff getting threats after looking into legality of DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt

4. San Antonio archbishop says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's migrant busing 'offends God'

3. Disappearance of San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be subject of upcoming show on Investigation Discovery

2. Clip of gun brandished during reported dispute between Texas landlord and tenant goes viral

1. For 40,000 fans at Rammstein's San Antonio stadium show, the spectacle was worth the wait

