Record number of property appraisal protests filed in Bexar County. Here's what happens next.

Those who missed the May 15 deadline can still file an appeal.

By on Wed, May 25, 2022 at 12:42 pm

The average taxable property value in Bexar County jumped 28% this year compared to 2021. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / STEVEPB
Wikimedia Commons / Stevepb
The average taxable property value in Bexar County jumped 28% this year compared to 2021.
This year, more than 156,000 Bexar County homeowners filed property appraisal protests, the highest number ever recorded. Let's break down what that means.

New high in protests
This year's record-setting number of protests is 10% higher than the previous record of 141,000 in 2021. Although stunning, the figure is about what Chief Appraiser Michael Amezquita of the Bexar Appraisal District anticipated. Since local property values climbed 28% over the past year, Amezquita anticipated seeing 155,000 to 160,000 protests roll in before the May 15 deadline, according to the Express-News.

Missed deadline

Property owners still have time to file an appraisal protest if they missed the May 15 cutoff. According to the Bexar County Appraisal District's website, they can still file protests up to 30 days after the date on their appraisal notice. Amezquita estimates that some 5,000 additional protests will trickle in before the final deadline in June, the Express-News reports.

Filed a protest, so now what?

After filing an appeal, the district will schedule informal hearings with property owners. During this first phase of negotiations, homeowners will receive a settlement offer from Bexar County. These negotiations typically run 15 minutes are held over the phone or via video conference.

Broker and property tax expert Michael Berlanga told the Express-News that protesters should submit evidence prior to the hearing. Photos of cracked foundations, leaky roofs, old floorboards or similar needed repairs can help show that the property wouldn't sell at a comparable price as other homes in the neighborhood, he added.

No settlement reached

In situations where the first negotiation doesn't yield a settlement, those protesting their appraisals may request a formal hearing in front of the Appraisal Review Board, according to the district's website.

During this process, both the property owners and a district representative will argue their case in front of a three-member board and the district will mail out a final offer.

Even so, most protests don't reach the formal hearing stage. Roughly 94% of protests are settled during informal hearings, according to the Express-News.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
