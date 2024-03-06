FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Assclown Alert: Refusing to give up on batshit election claims with Sidney Powell

'Study finds that Trump almost certainly won in 2020,' the Dallas attorney and election denier blasted out in her recent newsletter.

By on Wed, Mar 6, 2024 at 2:05 pm

Last fall, attorney Sidney Powell pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor charges tied to the Georgia election interference case.
Wikimedia Commons / Tom Williams
Last fall, attorney Sidney Powell pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor charges tied to the Georgia election interference case.

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion analysis and snark.

Say what you will about Dallas attorney and spreader of election-conspiracy bullshit Sidney Powell, but at least she's persistent.

Last fall, Powell pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor charges tied to the Georgia election interference case in which 19 people, including former President Donald Trump, were slapped with racketeering charges over their attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Powell was accused of spreading unfounded claims that widespread fraud swept Joe Biden into the White House.

Despite Powell's pleas — which came with six years' probation and around $9,000 in fines and restitution — she's back to pushing claims Trump actually won.

In an edition of Powell's Defending the Republic newsletter blasted out last month, the top headline declared, "Study finds that Trump almost certainly won in 2020." The study in question was conducted by the Heartland Institute, a libertarian think tank, which based its claims on questionnaires it emailed to people who voted by mail in the 2020 election.

While Fox News and a variety of fringe publications, including Powell's, say Heartland's poll shows that mail-in votes were riddled with fraud, the Washington Post and other mainstream publications ridiculed the partisan survey as flawed and unscientific. Post columnist Philip Bump blasted the so-called study as "ridiculous" and declared that it "fails the smell test."

But, hey, if there's anything we've learned from Powell's blathering about the election, assclowns never let the truth get in the way of a good story.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

March 6, 2024

