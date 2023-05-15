Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Renters of San Antonio Airbnbs hit with above-average 'junk fees,' according to research

Those booking an Airbnb property in the Alamo City wind up paying 37% in added charges.

By on Mon, May 15, 2023 at 11:42 am

Atlanta had the highest Airbnb fees being tacked on to nightly stays, averaging 48%, according to the study.
Shutterstock / Daniel Krason
Atlanta had the highest Airbnb fees being tacked on to nightly stays, averaging 48%, according to the study.
If you're making summer travel plans that involve an Airbnb stay, you may want to watch out for high fees charged by property owners. Especially if your stay is taking you to San Antonio.

Those booking an Airbnb property in the Alamo City wind up paying 37% in added charges — known in travel circles as "junk fees — on top of their nightly rates, according to a study by Forbes Advisor. That’s 1% higher than the national average of 36%.

Forbes Advisor analyzed more than 32,000 listings in 102 Airbnb markets across the nation, looking at the average rate in fees in bookings made for July 14 through July 19 of this year.

Overall, San Antonio ranked as having the nation's 47th-highest average rate of Airbnb junk fees, including cleaning, service and taxes. The spots with the highest junk fees included Atlanta, Phoenix and Fort Myers Beach, Florida, which took the top three spots in respective order.

Houston had Texas' highest average junk fee rate, with nearly half of its average Airbnb stay going toward extra charges. Galveston had the second-highest.

Perhaps surprisingly, San Antonio's average junk fee rate was higher than that of Austin, where extra charges only account for 33% of a nightly rate — or below the national average.

