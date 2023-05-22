Rep. Chip Roy of Texas threatens defense funding bill after Air Force recognizes Pride Month

Twitter / @RepChipRoy
Tirade-prone homophobe U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (center) is at it again.
In his latest anti-woke tantrum
, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy is threatening to slash the defense budget because he's pissed that the Air Force — in common with myriad other federal agencies
and consumer brands
— is recognizing Pride Month.
Roy, a Republican whose district includes parts of San Antonio and Austin, told Fox News
he wants the GOP to yank its support for a must-pass military funding bill after he saw an Air Force memo detailing the branch's LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
"What's next, rainbow uniforms during pride month [sic]?" Roy said in his statement to the cable network. "The Air Force and Defense Department sanctions this ridiculous use of taxpayer dollars and then expects members of Congress who represent Americans who are livid about this stuff to green light an $800 billion plus DOD budget. If DOD doesn’t put a stop to these kinds of divisive — and frankly embarrassing — DOD events, Republicans should pull support for this year’s [National Defense Authorization Act]."
Roy, a former staffer for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, is no stranger to anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and political bomb-throwing.
Last December, the congressman blasted the 12 GOP senators
who voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act as "stupid or deceitful." He's also engaged in tantrums such as trying to adjourn the House
rather than allow a vote on Ukraine aid and singlehandedly holding up a bill
that offered disaster relief for Texas communities.
The Air Force's "ridiculous use of taxpayer dollars" that's got Roy's panties in a wad?
A May 3 memo cited by Fox News shows that Air Force allows base commanders to plan "appropriate" activities to celebrate Pride Month at their installations. Roy's office reportedly provided Fox with a flyer showing that Robins Air Force Base in Georgia will hold a "Pride Game Night," a Unity in Diversity Color Run and a panel discussion on LGBTQ+ history.
"During this time, we celebrate the progress we have made towards inclusivity, commemorate the contributions of LGBTQ+ Americans, and recognize the obstacles they have faced and overcome along the way," Assistant Secretary of the Air Force Alex Wagner and Diversity and Inclusion Director Marianne P. Malizia wrote in memo shared by Fox.
Far from "divisive" and "embarrassing," the Air Force's plans seem to be in step with that of most other groups who want to attract and retain qualified personnel.
