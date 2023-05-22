VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas threatens defense funding bill after Air Force recognizes Pride Month

The San Antonio-Austin Republican claimed events recognizing LGBTQ+ service members were 'divisive' and 'frankly embarrassing.'

By on Mon, May 22, 2023 at 9:55 am

Share on Nextdoor
Tirade-prone homophobe U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (center) is at it again. - Twitter / @RepChipRoy
Twitter / @RepChipRoy
Tirade-prone homophobe U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (center) is at it again.
In his latest anti-woke tantrum, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy is threatening to slash the defense budget because he's pissed that the Air Force — in common with myriad other federal agencies and consumer brands — is recognizing Pride Month.

Roy, a Republican whose district includes parts of San Antonio and Austin, told Fox News he wants the GOP to yank its support for a must-pass military funding bill after he saw an Air Force memo detailing the branch's LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

"What's next, rainbow uniforms during pride month [sic]?" Roy said in his statement to the cable network. "The Air Force and Defense Department sanctions this ridiculous use of taxpayer dollars and then expects members of Congress who represent Americans who are livid about this stuff to green light an $800 billion plus DOD budget. If DOD doesn’t put a stop to these kinds of divisive — and frankly embarrassing — DOD events, Republicans should pull support for this year’s [National Defense Authorization Act]."

Roy, a former staffer for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, is no stranger to anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and political bomb-throwing.

Last December, the congressman blasted the 12 GOP senators who voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act as "stupid or deceitful." He's also engaged in tantrums such as trying to adjourn the House rather than allow a vote on Ukraine aid and singlehandedly holding up a bill that offered disaster relief for Texas communities.

The Air Force's "ridiculous use of taxpayer dollars" that's got Roy's panties in a wad?

A May 3 memo cited by Fox News shows that Air Force allows base commanders to plan "appropriate" activities to celebrate Pride Month at their installations. Roy's office reportedly provided Fox with a flyer showing that Robins Air Force Base in Georgia will hold a "Pride Game Night," a Unity in Diversity Color Run and a panel discussion on LGBTQ+ history.

"During this time, we celebrate the progress we have made towards inclusivity, commemorate the contributions of LGBTQ+ Americans, and recognize the obstacles they have faced and overcome along the way," Assistant Secretary of the Air Force Alex Wagner and Diversity and Inclusion Director Marianne P. Malizia wrote in memo shared by Fox.

Far from "divisive" and  "embarrassing," the Air Force's plans seem to be in step with that of most other groups who want to attract and retain qualified personnel.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas House’s weekend off means key Senate bills die after missing a legislative deadline

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Texas representatives and their families gather on the House floor on the opening day of the 88th Legislative Session at the state Capitol in Austin on Jan. 10, 2023. The House faced a deadline Saturday of passing Senate bills out of committee. Any bill that did not clear a panel is effectively dead.

Assclown Alert: Letting the bigots win with Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan has proven that he's no Joe Straus.

Key supporter of Texas school chaplain bill has pushed for evangelism in schools

By Robert Downen and Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune

Students pass between classes at United South High School in Laredo.

Sen. John Cornyn, once one of Trump's biggest ass kissers, is now changing his tune

By Sanford Nowlin

Their master's voice: Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas listen to Donald Trump.

Also in News

The U.S. Census Bureau ranks San Antonio as nation's third-fastest growing city.

By Brandon Rodriguez

Top view of downtown San Antonio in Texas USA

An invasion of cuteness: Meerkats return to San Antonio Zoo

By Dean Zach

Meerkats, who are known for their sociability, will be moving into their new habitat in the San Antonio Zoo on Friday.

Tejano Conjunto Festival, Classen-Steubing Ranch Park: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Dancers move to the music at a past Tejano Conjunto Festival.

The Alamo is the Best Free Attraction in the nation, according to USA Today

By Brandon Rodriguez

Readers of USA Today voted the Alamo the nation's Best Free Attraction in the paper's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us