LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Rep. Joaquin Castro secures $1 million for San Antonio, Texas rail connections

The federal funding comes shortly after Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai expressed interest in better connecting San Antonio and Austin.

By on Wed, Dec 13, 2023 at 3:40 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge This artist’s rendering from the original Lone Star Rail District envisions what a train line between San Antonio and Austin might look like. - Courtesy Photo / Lone Star Rail District.jpg
Courtesy Photo / Lone Star Rail District.jpg
This artist’s rendering from the original Lone Star Rail District envisions what a train line between San Antonio and Austin might look like.
As renewed interest in connecting San Antonio and Austin continues to grow, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro said Tuesday that his office secured $1 million in federal funding to expand rail service in the region.

The funding comes from federal Corridor Identification and Development awards to the Texas Department of Transportation, which is part of a larger $2.5 million grant to build new rail lines and expand existing ones in Texas.

“As the federal government allocates Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding to states and local communities, I’ve been working across the aisle to bring that money home to Texas,” Castro said in a statement. “The funding announced today will create good-paying jobs, grow our economy and help more San Antonians get where they need to go.”

Specifically, the $1 million will help explore and plan a rail service from San Antonio to Houston, and from Houston to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The funding secured by Castro’s office comes mere days after Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai and Travis County Judge Andy Brown expressed interest in better connecting the San Antonio-Austin mega-region.
“Andy and I are working together so that we can get Travis County and Bexar County to get all the fans to watch the San Antonio Spurs without going through IH-35,” Sakai said in a video statement posted on social media platform X.

Renewed attention on connecting the Alamo City and the state’s capital city via rail also comes after grassroots organizations, including RESTART Lone Star Rail District and San Antonians for Rail Transit began lobbying local politicians to re-examine the idea this summer.

The first iteration of the Lone Star Rail District fizzled out in 2016 after Union Pacific, which owns the freight tracks between San Antonio and Austin, pulled out of the deal. Despite $25 million being spent on the project between 2003 and 2016, not a single line went into service.

As Express-News City Editor and former Current Editor-in-Chief Greg Jefferson put it at the time, the only thing the Lone Star Rail District was good at was “to keep a couple people employed and consultants flush with billable hours.”

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio artist behind Fred's Fish Fry jersey loses job after employer named in lawsuit

By Michael Karlis

Attorneys representing Fred's Fish Fry named San Antonio artist Adrian Galvin's employer and place of work as defendants in a copyright infringement suit.

Joost de Vries out as CEO of San Antonio startup DeLorean

By Michael Karlis

Joost de Vries out as CEO of San Antonio startup DeLorean

San Antonio teen shot by police officer in McDonald's parking lot arrested again

By Michael Karlis

Erik Cantu was shot multiple times by then-SAPD officer James Brennand in October 2022.

San Antonio Express-News retirements cut paper's photo staff by 1/3

By Sanford Nowlin

Retiring Express-News photographers strike a pose with City Council after being honored by District 4's Adriana Rocha Garcia.

Also in News

Assclown Alert: Playing the revenge game with five-time loser Greg Abbott

By Sanford Nowlin

CHEER LOSER: Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at one of the many pro-voucher rallies he held to drum up support for his legislation.

Kate Cox’s case reveals how far Texas intends to go to enforce abortion laws

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

The Texas Supreme Court on Jan. 15, 2020.

Dallas Cowboys stadium worker busted on charge he took bribes to let people into Sunday's game

By Michael Karlis

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 33-13 on Sunday.

Texas Supreme Court overturns order allowing Kate Cox to get abortion

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio residents take to the streets during a protest against Texas' abortion ban.
More

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us