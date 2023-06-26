Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Report: Abortion may be illegal in Texas, but plenty of women are still getting them out of state

Some 61% of Americans believe abortion should be legal in most cases, according to a recent Pew Research poll.

By on Mon, Jun 26, 2023 at 12:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Although abortion is outlawed in Texas, women can still seek other reproductive healthcare at Planned Parenthood clinics across the state, such as the clinic in San Antonio pictured above. - Shutterstock / B Merkle
Shutterstock / B Merkle
Although abortion is outlawed in Texas, women can still seek other reproductive healthcare at Planned Parenthood clinics across the state, such as the clinic in San Antonio pictured above.
This past weekend marked the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s controversial ruling overturning Roe v. Wade — a decision that allowed Texas to ban almost all abortions.

Despite the prohibitions adopted by the Republican-controlled Lone Star State, its residents are still getting abortions in high numbers, according to a new Texas Public Radio report. The difference is that they're now traveling out of state to do it.

States neighboring Texas where abortion remains legal — specifically Colorado, Kansas and New Mexico — have seen a significant increase in Texas women arriving to seek abortion services, according to TPR.

A recent study published by the Society of Family Planning shows that clinics in Colorado had preformed about 4,500 more abortions than during the year prior, according to TPR. New Mexico had about 2,290 more, while Kansas saw an increase of 3,320 more procedures.

Experts told TPR the bulk of these new patients are traveling from Texas.

Since opening in December 2022, 47% of patients at CARE Colorado, an abortion clinic in Pueblo, were from Texas, according to TPR. Only 31% of the patients seeking abortion-related care at the clinic were from Colorado.

The story is similar in Kansas, where about half of all patients at Planned Parenthood clinics in the state hail from Texas, Planned Parenthood Great Plains CEO Emily Wales told the news organization.

“When one provider in one part of the country is unable to offer services or is affected, that echoes throughout the region because there are just far too few providers,” Wales explained.

Although conservatives rejoiced at the high court's Dobbs decision, public opinion polls suggest it's unpopular. Some 61% of Americans said  abortion should be legal in most, if not all, cases, according to a June poll by the Pew Research Center.

While many women are able to make trips out of state for care and some access financial help from abortion funds, advocates told TPR that logistical hurdles such as getting time off work and arranging child care still prevent some from traveling.

Even though abortion care is outlawed in Texas, Planned Parenthood clinics still provide women's health services in large swaths of the state, including in San Antonio, where a new privately funded clinic opened on the city’s West Side in March. The clinics offer reproductive health care, including cancer screenings, STD screening and birth control.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Drunk drivers in Texas who kill parents of a child will now be required to pay child support

By Michael Karlis

Both Texas and San Antonio have high rates of drunk driving according to separate studies.

San Antonio man sucked into airplane engine committed suicide, Medical Examiner says

By Michael Karlis

Delta Flight 1111 had just arrived at San Antonio International Airport on Friday night when David Renner, 27, was sucked into one of the engines.

San Antonio's H-E-B among the top donors to Gov. Greg Abbott's $4.7 million 2023 inauguration

By Sanford Nowlin

Only two other entities outspent H-E-B in donating to the 2023 Texas inauguration.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mocked for being duped by anti-Garth Brooks satire story

By Brandon Rodriguez

Gov. Greg Abbott apparently has an itchy Twitter finger.

Also in News

San Antonio man sucked into airplane engine committed suicide, Medical Examiner says

By Michael Karlis

Delta Flight 1111 had just arrived at San Antonio International Airport on Friday night when David Renner, 27, was sucked into one of the engines.

Family of San Antonio woman gunned down by SAPD plans to file civil suit against the city

By Michael Karlis

Melissa Perez, 46, was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mocked for being duped by anti-Garth Brooks satire story

By Brandon Rodriguez

Gov. Greg Abbott apparently has an itchy Twitter finger.

Community groups blast San Antonio ISD for its proposed handling of school closures

By Brandon Rodriguez

Alejandra Lopez speaks at a press conference about the potential impacts SAISD school closures.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us