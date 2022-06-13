Report ranks Texas as the No. 8 most fun state to visit

A new report by personal finance blog WalletHub ranked states based on the broad topic of “fun” using metrics including their number of restaurants per capita, their sum of amusement parks and their total number of golf courses.
Although Texans love to beat up on California, the Sunshine State took the report's top spot. Florida and Nevada grabbed the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively.
Even so, Texas ranked first when it came to the number of restaurants per capita, movie theaters per capita and total count of amusement parks. So, Lone Star State residents still have some bragging rights when it comes to F-U-N.
The most fun states to visit, according to WalletHub are:
- California
- Florida
- Nevada
- New York
- Illinois
- Colorado
- Washington
- Texas
- Minnesota
- Louisiana