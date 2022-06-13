Report ranks Texas as the No. 8 most fun state to visit

Texas topped the list in restaurants, movie theaters and amusement parks, but California took the No. 1 slot.

By on Mon, Jun 13, 2022 at 11:48 am

click to enlarge Texas ranked as having the highest number of amusement parks per capita, even beating out entertainment stronghold Florida. - INSTAGRAM / BAHNNEWBRAUNFELS
Instagram / bahnnewbraunfels
Texas ranked as having the highest number of amusement parks per capita, even beating out entertainment stronghold Florida.
An abundance of national parks, beautiful scenery and world-class dining helped Texas rank as the No. 8 most fun U.S. state to visit.

A new report by personal finance blog WalletHub ranked states based on the broad topic of “fun” using metrics including their number of restaurants per capita, their sum of amusement parks and their total number of golf courses.

Although Texans love to beat up on California, the Sunshine State took the report's top spot. Florida and Nevada grabbed the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively.

Even so, Texas ranked first when it came to the number of restaurants per capita, movie theaters per capita and total count of amusement parks. So, Lone Star State residents still have some bragging rights when it comes to F-U-N.

The most fun states to visit, according to WalletHub are:
  1. California
  2. Florida
  3. Nevada
  4. New York
  5. Illinois
  6. Colorado
  7. Washington
  8. Texas
  9. Minnesota
  10. Louisiana
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest
This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building

This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building
This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space

This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space
Bavarian Castle nestled in the Texas Hill Country, Burnet $2,550 per night The 14,000 square foot, Bavarian-inspired Falkenstein Castle in Burnet will let you live out a fantasy of European royalty in the Texas Hill Country. In addition to gorgeous architecture, the castle is furnished with over 100 works of art and other beautiful artifacts to admire, and the grounds has a 40,000 gallon koi pond with a waterfall where guests can hand-feed the fish.

15 beautiful Texas Airbnbs perfect for a weekend getaway, including some near San Antonio

News Slideshows

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest
This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building

This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building
This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space

This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space
Bavarian Castle nestled in the Texas Hill Country, Burnet $2,550 per night The 14,000 square foot, Bavarian-inspired Falkenstein Castle in Burnet will let you live out a fantasy of European royalty in the Texas Hill Country. In addition to gorgeous architecture, the castle is furnished with over 100 works of art and other beautiful artifacts to admire, and the grounds has a 40,000 gallon koi pond with a waterfall where guests can hand-feed the fish.

15 beautiful Texas Airbnbs perfect for a weekend getaway, including some near San Antonio

News Slideshows

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest
This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building

This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building
This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space

This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space
Bavarian Castle nestled in the Texas Hill Country, Burnet $2,550 per night The 14,000 square foot, Bavarian-inspired Falkenstein Castle in Burnet will let you live out a fantasy of European royalty in the Texas Hill Country. In addition to gorgeous architecture, the castle is furnished with over 100 works of art and other beautiful artifacts to admire, and the grounds has a 40,000 gallon koi pond with a waterfall where guests can hand-feed the fish.

15 beautiful Texas Airbnbs perfect for a weekend getaway, including some near San Antonio

Trending

Hughes home in San Antonio’s Tobin Hill saved from demolition by chef Weissman, investor Chu

By Ben Olivo San Antonio Heron

May Chu (left) and Andrew Weissman exit the Hughes home in Tobin Hill, which the business partners purchased on Wednesday.

Pop-punk band Green Day plays in front of 'F—k Ted Cruz' backdrop during show in Germany

By Michael Karlis

The concert was part of the band's Hella Mega European tour, which also features Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

Texas judge temporarily blocks Gov. Greg Abbott's order to investigate families of trans kids

By Sanford Nowlin

LGBTQ+ advocates gather in Austin to protest anti-trans legislation last year backed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Another San Antonio Starbucks store seeks to unionize, says company fired worker in retaliation

By Sanford Nowlin

Another San Antonio Starbucks store seeks to unionize, says company fired worker in retaliation

Also in News

Another San Antonio Starbucks store seeks to unionize, says company fired worker in retaliation

By Sanford Nowlin

Another San Antonio Starbucks store seeks to unionize, says company fired worker in retaliation

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest

By San Antonio Current Staff

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest

Hughes home in San Antonio’s Tobin Hill saved from demolition by chef Weissman, investor Chu

By Ben Olivo San Antonio Heron

May Chu (left) and Andrew Weissman exit the Hughes home in Tobin Hill, which the business partners purchased on Wednesday.

Nasal vaccines for COVID-19 offer hope and face hurdles

By Erin Garcia de Jesus, Science News

Researchers are developing coronavirus vaccines that will be sprayed up the nose. The hope is the vaccines will build immunity in one spot the coronavirus often invades — our nostrils.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us