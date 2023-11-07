Report: San Antonio among top 10 real estate markets to watch in 2024

San Antonio single family home sales declined 15% in September from last year, according to a separate study.

By on Tue, Nov 7, 2023 at 8:52 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Despite strong headwinds for the real estate market, San Antonio and some other Sun Belt cities are poised to perform well. - Shutterstock / Sean Pavone
Shutterstock / Sean Pavone
Despite strong headwinds for the real estate market, San Antonio and some other Sun Belt cities are poised to perform well.
Despite mortgage rates hitting 20-year highs, the real estate markets in San Antonio and other Sun Belt cities look ready to weather the storm, according to a new industry study.

San Antonio's real estate market ranked as the nation's eighth-best overall for real estate investors in 2024, according to the Emerging Trends in Real Estate report published by PricewaterhouseCoopers(PwC) and the Urban Land Institute.

The Alamo City jumped four spots compared to last year's report, which examines the 80 largest U.S. housing markets.

The study asked 2,000 real estate executives questions about homebuilding along with their buy, hold and sell recommendations for industrial, multifamily, hotel, retail and office properties. Six of the top 10 markets for the upcoming fiscal year are located in the Sun Belt.

"The Sun Belt markets continue to be favored due to factors like cost of living, quality of life, and business friendliness, maintaining their appeal despite recent changes in market conditions," the report's authors wrote.

The top real estate prospects in 2024, according to the report are:
  1. Nashville
  2. Phoenix
  3. Dallas-Fort Worth
  4. Atlanta
  5.  Austin
    6. San Diego
    7. Boston
    8. San Antonio
    9. Raleigh-Durham
    10. Seattle
The report noted that higher interest rates have bogged down the single-family residential market. At the same time, the rise of remote work has severely hampered the market for urban properties and office space.

At press time, the current rate for a 30-year-fixed mortgage is 7.76%, the highest rate since 2000, according to data from mortgage lender Freddie Mac. What's more, closings on sales for single-family homes ion San Antonio were down 15% in September compared to last year, according to a San Antonio Board of Realtor market report.

Even so, the Sun Belt cities in the Emerging Trends report's top 10 are still in high demand due to the affordable cost of living, warm weather and quality of life, the authors noted.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Video of alleged Islamophobic attack in San Antonio suburb goes viral

By Michael Karlis

A now-viral online clip alleges this man struck a woman's car with rocks and yelled at her for wearing a head scarf.

Texas mom's video complaining about botched H-E-B cake goes viral

By Brandon Rodriguez

Does this cake look like a Minion?

San Antonio among worst city for singles, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Three other Texas cities ranked ahead of San Antonio when it comes to being ideal for singles.

With time running out, Texas Senate punts on taking action on border bill

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune

State senators discuss a Point of Order on an amendment to the SJR 1 property tax bill to include a bonus for Texas teachers, with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on the Senate floor during the first day of the second special session at the state Capitol in Austin on June 28.

Also in News

With time running out, Texas Senate punts on taking action on border bill

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune

State senators discuss a Point of Order on an amendment to the SJR 1 property tax bill to include a bonus for Texas teachers, with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on the Senate floor during the first day of the second special session at the state Capitol in Austin on June 28.

The Texas House’s new priority education bill offers the most concessions yet to sway voucher skeptics

By Brian Lopez and Maia Pandey, The Texas Tribune

The Texas House’s new priority education bill offers the most concessions yet to sway voucher skeptics

Biden quietly gave border wall contract to company used by Trump, Abbott

By Gus Bova, The Texas Observer

A stretch of wall closes off passage between Mexico and the United States.

Texas has the second-most dangerous roads for motorcyclists

By Nina Rangel

According to a new report, 157 Texas motorcyclists are involved in fatal crashes per 100,000 bikes on the road.
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us