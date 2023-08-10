Report: San Antonio federal grand jury now looking into Ken Paxton

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces legal woes on multiple fronts.
Federal prosecutors have empaneled a grand jury in San Antonio and called on witnesses close to impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to give testimony, the Austin-American statesman reports
, citing two people familiar with the matter.
While the purpose of the testimony isn't clear, according to the Statesman
, the development follows a statement last week from Paxton's lawyer acknowledging that his client faces an active federal inquiry. Prosecutors assemble grand juries to determine whether there's enough evidence to issue an indictment against a potential defendant.
The Statesman
reports that its sources aren't authorized to speak publicly on the grand jury proceedings. The two individuals also declined to tell the paper the names of the witnesses being called upon on to testify.
Federal officials began investigating
Paxton in late 2020 after a group of his own top aides accused him of abusing his office to help Austin real-estate developer Nate Paul, a significant campaign donor. Justice Department officials in Washington, D.C., reportedly took over the probe
this February.
In addition to the federal investigation, Paxton was impeached in May
by the Texas House of Representatives over allegations of bribery, abuse of office and obstruction. The outspoken Republican culture warrior awaits a trial in the Texas Senate
next month that could formally remove him from office.
Beyond that, a Houston court is expected soon to set a trial date
for 2015 felony state securities charges against Paxton.
Stay tuned for more legal drama around the state's top cop.
