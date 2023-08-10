LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Report: San Antonio federal grand jury now looking into Ken Paxton

Federal prosecutors have also called on witnesses close to Paxton to give testimony, according to an Austin-American Statesman report.

By on Thu, Aug 10, 2023 at 2:05 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces legal woes on multiple fronts. - Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces legal woes on multiple fronts.
Federal prosecutors have empaneled a grand jury in San Antonio and called on witnesses close to impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to give testimony, the Austin-American statesman reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.

While the purpose of the testimony isn't clear, according to the Statesman, the development follows a statement last week from Paxton's lawyer acknowledging that his client faces an active federal inquiry. Prosecutors assemble grand juries to determine whether there's enough evidence to issue an indictment against a potential defendant.

The Statesman reports that its sources aren't authorized to speak publicly on the grand jury proceedings. The two individuals also declined to tell the paper the names of the witnesses being called upon on to testify.

Federal officials began investigating Paxton in late 2020 after a group of his own top aides accused him of abusing his office to help Austin real-estate developer Nate Paul, a significant campaign donor. Justice Department officials in Washington, D.C., reportedly took over the probe this February.

In addition to the federal investigation, Paxton was impeached in May by the Texas House of Representatives over allegations of bribery, abuse of office and obstruction. The outspoken Republican culture warrior awaits a trial in the Texas Senate next month that could formally remove him from office.

Beyond that, a Houston court is expected soon to set a trial date for 2015 felony state securities charges against Paxton.

Stay tuned for more legal drama around the state's top cop.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Frost Bank faces possible credit downgrade over recession fears

By Michael Karlis

Frost Bank tower in downtown San Antonio at dusk.

British paper mocked for calling Texas A&M a 'military college' in the 'hinterlands'

By Michael Karlis

Although Texas A&M is known for its Corps of Cadets ROTC program, social media users took issue with describing the state university as a "military college."

Texas among worst states to have a baby, study finds

By Michael Karlis

The Texas legislature this month passed on the opportunity to allocate $2.3 billion for early child care centers, a metric that Texas ranked second to last in, according to WalletHub's study.

Texas Democrats demand U.S. Border Patrol stop cooperating with state DPS

By Michael Karlis

Congressman Joaquin Castro speaks to reporters at the International Center for Trade in Eagle Pass following a tour of the razor buoys deployed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Also in News

In video, San Antonio congressman shows blades on Gov. Greg Abbott's border buoys

By Michael Karlis

Texas National Guard troops stationed along the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass as part of Gov. Abbott's Operation Lone Star keep watch for migrants attempting to enter the U.S.

Ted Cruz ridiculed for telling CNN to leave the U.S. over one of its travel stories

By Sanford Nowlin

Ted Cruz smirks to the crowd at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona.

British paper mocked for calling Texas A&M a 'military college' in the 'hinterlands'

By Michael Karlis

Although Texas A&M is known for its Corps of Cadets ROTC program, social media users took issue with describing the state university as a "military college."

Democrats Colin Allred, Roland Gutierrez draw distinctions on key issues as they target Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024

By Patrick Svitek and Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

From left: State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, and U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, are running to be the Democratic nominee to face U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2024 election.
More

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us