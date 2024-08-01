Report: San Antonio rent declines nearly 3% over past 12 months

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in San Antonio declined 2.8% in the past 12 months to $1,050, making the Alamo City the fourth most affordable major housing market in Texas, according to the study, released last week.
Even so, SA's rental cost decline is far less impressive than that of other, more expensive Texas markets in the past 12 months. The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Fort Worth dropped 10.2% to $1,230, for example, making it the most significant price decline of the 100 markets covered in the report.
Apartment prices in Texas' priciest market, Austin, declined 5.1% year-over-year, while prices in Dallas— the state's second-most expensive market — dropped 5.5%.
"With the influx of new housing supply putting downward pressure on prices, renters in Texas now have the opportunity to secure amenity-rich apartments that may have previously been out of reach," researchers wrote in the report. "By taking advantage of concessions that include offers of several months of free rent and waived deposits and fees, renters can now access premium living spaces at reduced costs."
However, the trends in Texas are different from those shaping up nationwide. National prices for a one-bedroom apartment actually increased 1.7% in the past 12 months.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed