Report: Texas is the state with the highest risk of alcoholism

click to enlarge
Unsplash+
Texas' high uninsurance rate means many people who need treatment for alcoholism can't access it, according to a new study.
The Lone Star State just keeps getting bad news about booze.
Texas already regularly lands near the top
in studies ranking states by their drunk driving problems. Now, a new analysis reveals that the state's residents also have the highest risk of developing alcoholism.
A new study by addiction resource site FindRecovery.com
assessed U.S. states by socioeconomic factors such as unemployment rate, poverty level, educational attainment and access to basic amenities, including access to treatment and support for people with drinking problems. The more factors a state had, the higher its score.
With 72.38 out of a possible 100 points, Texas ranked as the state with the highest risk. One key factor: the Lone Star State has the nation's highest rate of uninsured residents, and those without insurance coverage have limited access to treatment and support for alcoholism.
California and Florida came in at No. 2 and No. 3 in the study, respectively, due to their own socioeconomic risk factors.
Texas' alcohol problem has also trickled down to San Antonio, recent studies suggest.
The Alamo City ranks among the U.S. metros with the highest rates of drunk driving, even being named the nation's fourth-worst city for DWI arrests
based on 2020 crime stats. In July 2023, the Current reported
that San Antonio DWI arrests were up nearly 20% since 2020.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed