Retirement of CEO at San Antonio's USAA comes amid other top-level departures

Twitter / USAA The retirement announcement from USAA CEO Wayne Peacock follows the departure of at least four other high-level company executives.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / USAA USAA CEO Wayne Peacock

Chief Risk Officer Neeraj Singh



Executive VP and Chief Audit Executive Gilbert Gitiche



Senior VP and Chief Security Officer John Witty



USAA Federal Savings Bank President Paul Vincent



Monday's announcement by USAA President and CEO Wayne Peacock that he'll retire next year follows recent departures of at least four other top-ranked officials at the financial-services giant.The news also comes amid a string of tumultuous developments for the San Antonio-based company, which serves military personnel, veterans and their families. Those include the first annual loss in the firm's history, a major lawsuit settlement, fines from regulators and other high-profile legal disputes.In response to the's inquiries about the timing of the management exodus, a company spokesman supplied a statement describing each departure as "unique."“Leadership change is a part of every large, dynamic organization," the statement said. "Each situation is unique, as individuals gain other opportunities and as USAA adapts, which at times means adding different talent to meet the evolving needs of our membership."In a statement to employees, Peacock, 65, said he and his wife agreed his stint as CEO would be a three-to-five assignment. As of the announcement, he'd been in the position for five of his 36 years at USAA."Early on, I promised I would give [the board] ample notice and plenty of time to select our next CEO, and there is already a list of internal and external candidates being evaluated to lead USAA forward," said Peacock, who will stick around through the first half of 2025.Other high-ranking executives who recently left USAA include:Singh is leaving this week, and Gitiche departed earlier in the summer, according to an Express-News report . Witty and Vincent were both out in May, according to the daily.USAA has encountered a fair amount of turbulence in recent years, including reporting a 2022 loss — its first in more than a century of operation. Officials attributed the financial nosedive to inflation pressures and drivers returning the road after the pandemic.However, the business' list of recent hurdles doesn't end there. According to news reports:Despite those challenges, Peacock trumpeted accomplishments on his watch that included navigating the pandemic, boosting membership to nearly a million people and establishing a nonprofit called Face the Fight to address veteran suicide.USAA employs roughly 37,000 people. Some 19,000 of them work in San Antonio.