Retirements at San Antonio's KSAT-TV likely stem from buyout offer

The retirement of six veteran journalists at the ABC affiliate mirrors departures at other Graham Media Group stations.

By on Tue, May 28, 2024 at 9:00 am

click to enlarge Six longtime KSAT staffers will retire from KSAT this summer. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
Six longtime KSAT staffers will retire from KSAT this summer.
The recently announced retirement of six longtime journalists from KSAT's news team is likely the result of buyouts offered by the San Antonio TV station's parent company, the Express-News reports.

Graham Media Group, which owns the Alamo City ABC affiliate and six other TV stations, has extended buyouts to employees in other markets, including Houston's KTRK, according to the daily. As many as 12 staffers are reportedly leaving its Houston property.

Businesses typically offer buyouts, or incentive packages put together to encourage early retirements, as a cost-cutting move. Workers who take buyouts tend to be longer tenured and therefore pull higher salaries.

KSAT officials offered no detailed explanation for the recent departures, which include familiar faces Mark Austin, Jessie Degollado, Marilyn Moritz, Mike Osterhage, Ursula Pari and David Sears. A statement from the station couched the retirements as coming down to individual decisions by the employees.

Together, the six staffers had at least 179 years of TV experience, according to station officials, and all had been at KSAT for at least 25 years. They're expected to end their time at the station in June and July.

Despite the exodus of experienced on-air talent, KSAT is still hiring. The station is seeking a news trainee, a news photojournalist, a news producer, a morning news reporter/anchor, an account executive, a  television news multi-platform reporter and an account executive trainer, according to Graham's online careers page.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

