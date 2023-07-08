Revenues from Airbnb and other short-term rentals sinking in San Antonio, other hotspots

Wikimedia Commmons / Photos public domain Revenue for Airbnb owners dropped nearly 50% in markets including San Antonio, Phoenix and Austin between May 2022 and May 2023.

The Airbnb collapse is real.



Revenues are down nearly 50% in cities like Phoenix and Austin.



Watch out for a wave of forced selling from Airbnb owners later this year in the areas hit hardest by the revenue collapse. pic.twitter.com/xjGkj7bFC5 — Nick Gerli (@nickgerli1) June 27, 2023



In a

the steepest declines in short-term rental revenue are primarily in regional tourist hubs, including Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Asheville, N.C.; and

Pandemic boom towns such as San Antonio, Austin and Phoenix — or places where housing prices

during

COVID-19 crisis — also are experienced steep revenue plunges.