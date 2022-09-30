Round Rock police asks public for help finding robbery suspect with possible ties to San Antonio

Police allege the suspect robbed a man of his backpack containing cash and other personal items as he left a poker club.

By on Fri, Sep 30, 2022 at 4:24 pm

click to enlarge The suspect (pictured above) was last seen wearing a Clavin Klein hoddie, blue jeans, and red sneakers. - Courtesy of Round Rock Police Department
Courtesy of Round Rock Police Department
The suspect (pictured above) was last seen wearing a Clavin Klein hoddie, blue jeans, and red sneakers.
The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect who authorities believe has ties to San Antonio.

The robbery victim was leaving the Lodge Poker Club at 1401 South Interstate 35 on Friday, Sept. 23, when he was approached by the suspect, who allegedly robbed the man of his backpack containing cash and other personal items, according to Round Rock Police.

The suspect — whom police describe as a Hispanic male in his 20s last seen wearing a Calvin Kelin hoodie, blue jeans, and red sneakers — was then caught fleeing the scene in an unmarked black BMW. The suspect was also accompanied by two other unidentified males wearing all-black long-sleeved clothing, according to authorities.

Police asked anyone with information that could help identify the suspect to contact Detective Laura Baxter or call (512) 671-2871. Tipsters can also offer information anonymously via the Williamson County Crime Stoppers website.

