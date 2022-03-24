Saddle Sore: Think it's expensive fueling up your car right now? Try owning a horse.

click to enlarge Photo Illustration by Samantha Serna Recent viral videos showed Texans riding horses in lieu of spending big at the gas pump.

Viral video from a recent TV news report captured a group of 20 or so men fed-up with ever-rising gas prices riding horses through the streets of Dallas, and TikTok is awash in clips of horse owners having a laugh at those of us stuck paying big at the pump.

Stands to figure. Due to myriad factors such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the average national price for a gallon of regular gas reached an all-time high of $4.17 on March 8, according to the American Automobile Association.

In response, more Americans are buying electric vehicles, with sales expected to jump 30% this year, research firm AutoPacific projects. Even so, electric cars are expensive, running $55,000 on average.

It does seem time to ponder whether trading in four for a saddle and cowboy hat would be a smart economic move.

The state of Texas has no laws regarding the safe riding of horses on public streets, meaning it's legal to commute to work in the saddle. But what breed is the best for the daily commuter?

Adding it up

Americans on average drive 39 miles per day, according to a 2019 U.S Department of Transportation report. Luckily Arabian horses, a breed regarded for their endurance, can trot anywhere from 25-50 miles a day. In fact, one Arabian mare for sale in San Antonio reportedly completed the 100-mile Tevis race in fewer than 24 hours, according to its description on Oodle Marketplace.

As of press time, that speed demon of a horse was on sale for just $3,800. In contrast, the average used car cost the American consumer $28,205 last year, according to Kelly Blue Book. Indeed, ready-to-ride Arabian horses go for anywhere between $3,500 and $7,000 online.

That starts to look like quite the deal when you consider Texas drivers also spend $1,725 a year on average for insurance, according to a 2022 Nerdwallet report.

Hidden costs

But before anyone drops coin on a 1,000-pound mammal, it's worth considering that there are a lot of hidden costs associated with owning a horse.

Unlike a car, you can't park a horse in the garage. Your local homeowners association also is likely to have rules about keeping backyard livestock. So, unless you have a forgiving HOA and two acres of property — the recommended acreage per horse — you'll have to pony for boarding.

Irons Equestrian Center, located on the San Antonio's far North Side, provides shelter for horse owners and even feeds the animals three times a day — at a price of $710 a month. It's also one of the least expensive stables in the Alamo City.

Automobiles also don't require visits from a farrier every four to six weeks, which runs $150-$200 per visit. Nor do cars need to visit the veterinarian regularly.

Side-by-side comparison

As if those costs aren't high enough, horses need to be fed and must graze between meals. An active horse also requires vitamin supplements and additional hay, according to experts.

Those wanting to make the switch to steed will need a saddle, bridle and reins — all of which will cost at least a few hundred dollars. And don't forget riding lessons if you're not already an experienced rider.

In contrast, the average American driver gets around 25 miles per gallon and puts in 39 miles daily behind the wheel. That adds up to around $160 monthly on gas. Not cheap, but not exactly the kind of expense that goes into owning a horse.

Giving the finger to rising gas prices by swapping out a pickup for saying giddyup is a novel idea. And although many American yearn for simpler times, the logistical cost of owning, caring, and maintaining a stallion is more expensive than just sucking it up at the pump.

Plus, gas prices have finally started to decline anyway.