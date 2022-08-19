Samsung TV, Nike Air Jordans, and a Gucci belt are all up grabs at SAPD auction next week

By on Fri, Aug 19, 2022 at 10:48 am

click to enlarge The auction will be held at the VFW Post at 650 E. White Ave. - Google Maps
The auction will be held at the VFW Post at 650 E. White Ave.
For the first time in over a year, the San Antonio Police Department is actioning off around 100 forfeited property and luxury items next week on Aug. 24.

From an array of high-end electric tools to several pairs of Nike Air Jordans and even a Gucci belt — attendees are sure to find something worth bidding on.

Highlights include:
  • 2 large boxes of Spurs memorabilia
  • 65-inch Samsung Curve TV
  • 18 pairs of Nike Air Jordans
  • 3 pairs of Gucci shoes - size 9
  • Play Station 4, complete with 2 controllers and a headset
  • 2 Xbox One's
  • 59 lbs of miscellaneous (possibly valuable?) coins
  • Louis Vuitton women's silver watch
  • Silver color Gucci watch
  • Gucci belt
A full list of items up for auction is available online.

The open-to-the-public auction will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9186 at 650 E. White Ave. on the city's South Side. But, bidders should show up at around 5:30 p.m. to register and check out what they might be bidding on.

Cash and credit cards will be accepted — except for American Express.

According to the Express-News, at the last auction hosted by SAPD in 2021, a Rolex watch sold for only $6,600.

