Samsung TV, Nike Air Jordans, and a Gucci belt are all up grabs at SAPD auction next week

From an array of high-end electric tools to several pairs of Nike Air Jordans and even a Gucci belt — attendees are sure to find something worth bidding on.
Highlights include:
- 2 large boxes of Spurs memorabilia
- 65-inch Samsung Curve TV
- 18 pairs of Nike Air Jordans
- 3 pairs of Gucci shoes - size 9
- Play Station 4, complete with 2 controllers and a headset
- 2 Xbox One's
- 59 lbs of miscellaneous (possibly valuable?) coins
- Louis Vuitton women's silver watch
- Silver color Gucci watch
- Gucci belt
The open-to-the-public auction will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9186 at 650 E. White Ave. on the city's South Side. But, bidders should show up at around 5:30 p.m. to register and check out what they might be bidding on.
Cash and credit cards will be accepted — except for American Express.
According to the Express-News, at the last auction hosted by SAPD in 2021, a Rolex watch sold for only $6,600.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.