Samsung TV, Nike Air Jordans, and a Gucci belt are all up grabs at SAPD auction next week

The auction will be held at the VFW Post at 650 E. White Ave.

2 large boxes of Spurs memorabilia

65-inch Samsung Curve TV

18 pairs of Nike Air Jordans

3 pairs of Gucci shoes - size 9

Play Station 4, complete with 2 controllers and a headset

2 Xbox One's

59 lbs of miscellaneous (possibly valuable?) coins

Louis Vuitton women's silver watch

Silver color Gucci watch

Gucci belt

For the first time in over a year, the San Antonio Police Department is actioning off around 100 forfeited property and luxury items next week on Aug. 24.From an array of high-end electric tools to several pairs of Nike Air Jordans and even a Gucci belt — attendees are sure to find something worth bidding on.Highlights include:A full list of items up for auction is available online The open-to-the-public auction will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9186 at 650 E. White Ave. on the city's South Side. But, bidders should show up at around 5:30 p.m. to register and check out what they might be bidding on.Cash and credit cards will be accepted — except for American Express. According to the Express-News , at the last auction hosted by SAPD in 2021, a Rolex watch sold for only $6,600.