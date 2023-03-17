San Antonians take home more of their paycheck than residents in most other cities, study says

On average, those earning more than $100,000 in San Antonio bring home 80% of their paycheck.

By on Fri, Mar 17, 2023 at 11:04 am

click to enlarge New York was named the most expensive city in the U.S., where those earning $100,000 only took home about a third of their paycheck. - Shutterstock / Izf
Shutterstock / Izf
New York was named the most expensive city in the U.S., where those earning $100,000 only took home about a third of their paycheck.
San Antonio has long been lauded for its low cost of living, but there's reason to wonder whether the rising cost of housing, food and everything else is ruining our rep as an affordable city.

Turns out it's not. Even with those escalating prices, the Alamo City is among the 10 cities where money stretches the furthest, according to a recent study.

On average, those earning $100,000 annually in San Antonio take home about 80% of their pay after taxes adjusted for inflation, landing it as the No. 7 most affordable U.S. city, according to an analysis by personal finance site SmartAsset.

SmartAsset came up with its rankings by analyzing take-home pay for those earning $100,000 in after-tax income adjusted for the cost of living in the nation's 76 largest cities.

Of the top 10 most affordable cities, a whopping seven are in the Lone Star State. Memphis, Tennessee, took the top spot, where those earning $100,000 take home $86,444. By comparison, those earning $100,000 in New York — the most expensive city — only take home a meager $35,791.

The study attributes San Antonio's affordability to its low housing costs and low living expenses. Inflation here is 7% lower than the national average, according to SmartAsset.

Four California cities — San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and Oakland — were among the 10 most expensive cities, according to the report.

