San Antonio 12-year-old wins global Lego competition

Marisol Acosta won the competition with her Dreamer Dragon, a majestic-looking purple beast made out of Lego clouds.

By on Wed, Sep 27, 2023 at 12:57 pm

click to enlarge Marisol Acosta, 12, stands with her winning creation, The Dreamer Dragon. - Courtesy Photo / The Lego Group
Courtesy Photo / The Lego Group
Marisol Acosta, 12, stands with her winning creation, The Dreamer Dragon.
A 12-year-old San Antonio girl has won Lego's Chief Dream Creators competition, an international contest that drew entries from around the globe.

The Denmark-based toy brand called on kids from ages 6 to 12 to design dreamlike creatures with its interlocking bricks. The winning designs will inspire future creations featured in Lego's new animated TV show and product line Lego Dreamzzz.

The Alamo City's Marisol Acosta won the competition with her Dreamer Dragon, a majestic-looking purple beast made out of Lego clouds. The dragon also carries a steep-roofed home and the Book of Imagination on its back.

The five winners of the competition flew to Billund, Denmark, to take part in a workshop where they brought their dream creatures to life, according to company officials. During the workshop, the children flexed their creativity by working with Lego designers and animators.

The Dreamer Dragon and the other winning designs will be turned into digital artwork by creatives at the toy company and will appear in short animations scheduled for release next year, officials also said.

