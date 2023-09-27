San Antonio 12-year-old wins global Lego competition

Lego Dreamzzz.

The five winners of the competition flew to Billund, Denmark, to take part in a workshop where they brought their dream creatures to life, according to company officials. During the workshop, the children flexed their creativity by working with Lego designers and animators.

A 12-year-old San Antonio girl has won Lego's Chief Dream Creators competition, an international contest that drew entries from around the globe.The Denmark-based toy brand called on kids from ages 6 to 12 to design dreamlike creatures with its interlocking bricks. The winning designs will inspire future creations featured in Lego's new animated TV show and product lineThe Alamo City's Marisol Acosta won the competition with her Dreamer Dragon, a majestic-looking purple beast made out of Lego clouds. The dragon also carries a steep-roofed home and theon its back.The Dreamer Dragon and the other winning designs will be turned into digital artwork by creatives at the toy company and will appear in short animations scheduled for release next year, officials also said.