San Antonio 12-year-old wins global Lego competition

The Denmark-based toy brand called on kids from ages 6 to 12 to design dreamlike creatures with its interlocking bricks. The winning designs will inspire future creations featured in Lego's new animated TV show and product line Lego Dreamzzz.
The Alamo City's Marisol Acosta won the competition with her Dreamer Dragon, a majestic-looking purple beast made out of Lego clouds. The dragon also carries a steep-roofed home and the Book of Imagination on its back.
The Dreamer Dragon and the other winning designs will be turned into digital artwork by creatives at the toy company and will appear in short animations scheduled for release next year, officials also said.
