San Antonio activists holding pro-choice rally Sunday to mark Roe v. Wade's 50-year anniversary


Jaime Monzon
Abortion-rights protesters flood the streets of San Antonio last year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Months after the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe. v. Wade, activists from around Texas will descend on downtown San Antonio to rally for women's right to choose.
Organizers including Planned Parenthood South Texas, the Party for Socialism and Liberation and Mujeres Marcharon are staging a pro-choice rally at the Federal Courthouse, 214 W. Nueva, at 2 p.m. Sunday. The gathering commemorates the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, which for decades codified national access to abortion.
Abortion was outlawed in Texas
almost immediately after the Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade last June. However, it remains legal in other states.
Organizers are demanding the abolition of the U.S. Senate's filibuster rule and are calling on the Texas Legislature to stop using public funds to subsidize operations that masquerade as pregnancy centers yet urge women not to seek abortions. Rally coordinators also are advocating for abortion services on federal lands and facilities and for the repeal of the Hyde Amendment, which restricts Medicaid coverage of abortions.
Roe's anniversary comes weeks after San Antonio-based police reform group, Act 4 SA, which is attending Sunday's gathering, submitted a petition
to let voters decide whether decriminalize abortion within San Antonio's city limits.
