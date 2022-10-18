San Antonio activists launch petition to decriminalize marijuana, ban police choke holds

Alamo City-based police reform group Act 4 SA and its partners want to let local voters decide whether to amend San Antonio's City Charter with those changes during the May 2023 general election.
Organizers need at least 20,000 signatures to get their “justice charter” revisions onto the ballot for the city’s May 2023 general election. Tomas and others are aiming for 35,000, however, since some signatures are likely to be invalidated during the city's review process.
Activists want to force the city to prioritize citations rather than jail as as a way to deal with low-level, non-violent offenders. That change would allow more resources to go towards programs like mental health services while keeping impoverished people from caught in a cycle of incarceration, they argue.
Organizers will host a launch celebration for the petition this Saturday at Southtown's Friendly Spot, 943 S. Alamo St. During the event, which will run 5:30-7:30 p.m., those registered to vote in the city can sign the petition.
“I really think that we’re gonna get it on the ballot and get it on the ballot quickly,” Tomas said.
