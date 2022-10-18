San Antonio activists launch petition to decriminalize marijuana, ban police choke holds

click to enlarge Michael Karlis Act 4 SA Executive Director Ananda Tomas speaks during a rally at City Hall.

San Antonio activists rallied in front of City Hall Tuesday to launch a petition that could allow voters decide whether to decriminalize marijuana and abortion along with outlawing police choke holds and no-knock warrants.



Alamo City-based police reform group Act 4 SA and its partners want to let local voters decide whether to amend San Antonio's City Charter with those changes during the May 2023 general election.



