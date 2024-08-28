San Antonio adding more low-income housing with 425 San Pedro development

Working in partnership with Franklin Development, the San Antonio Housing Trust is developing the 80-unit apartment complex, which is open to residents earning at or below 60% of the current area median income, or $47,800 for a family of three. Twenty-five of the units are designated as permanent supportive housing, or housing reserved for residents who have been homeless for at least a year.
“Four25 San Pedro Apartments demonstrates the city’s commitment to addressing the housing affordability crisis while responding to homelessness by weaving permanent supportive housing units into a single affordable housing project," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement.
Four25 is part of they city's Strategic Housing Implementation Plan (SHIP), that seeks to create 4,000 affordable homes, including 1,000 PSH units by 2031.
"All San Antonians, regardless of income level, deserve to find quality, affordable housing that meets their needs," Nirenberg said when SHIP was approved by the City Council in 2021.
Four25 is the final public housing development funded by the $20 million 2017 Neighborhood Improvements Bond. Other Neighborhood Improvement Projects include West End on Frio in District 5, Park at 38Thirty in District 8 and Greenline North in District 3, according to city officials.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed