San Antonio affordable-housing development will include 308 new homes

A rendering of the Leon Creek Flats development shows the housing it will provide.

San Antonio Housing Trust and Santa Monica, California-based Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC) last week broke ground on a new development that will include 308 affordable homes in the city's southwest quadrant.



The project is backed by the City's 2022 Affordable Housing Bond, marking LAC's first ground-up affordable-housing development in the Lone Star State. The project is scheduled for completion in 2025, and site work is already underway, according to a press release.



The Leon Creek Flats development sits across from Pearsall Park in Southwest San Antonio.



The development will included 261 homes for families earning at or below 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI), officials said. Additionally, 47 homes will be "deeply affordable" for families earning at or below 30% of the AMI.



The community will also offer on-site services, including free after-school education, according to details shared by the partners.



"Communities like the one celebrated today represent the collective efforts to produce housing affordability for San Antonio renters,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg in a statement about the new development.