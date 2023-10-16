BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio affordable-housing development will include 308 new homes

The Leon Creek Flats project is located in Southwest San Antonio.

By on Mon, Oct 16, 2023 at 11:15 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A rendering of the Leon Creek Flats development shows the housing it will provide. - Courtesy Photo / Lincoln Avenue Communities
Courtesy Photo / Lincoln Avenue Communities
A rendering of the Leon Creek Flats development shows the housing it will provide.
San Antonio Housing Trust and Santa Monica, California-based Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC) last week broke ground on a new development that will include 308 affordable homes in the city's southwest quadrant.

The project is backed by the City's 2022 Affordable Housing Bond, marking LAC's first ground-up affordable-housing development in the Lone Star State. The project is scheduled for completion in 2025, and site work is already underway, according to a press release.

The Leon Creek Flats development sits across from Pearsall Park in Southwest San Antonio.

The development will included 261 homes for families earning at or below 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI), officials said. Additionally, 47 homes will be "deeply affordable" for families earning at or below 30% of the AMI.

The community will also offer on-site services, including free after-school education, according to details shared by the partners.

"Communities like the one celebrated today represent the collective efforts to produce housing affordability for San Antonio renters,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg in a statement about the new development. 

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio development firm wants to bring Louis Vuitton, Gucci to Pearl area

By Nina Rangel

The Broadway East San Antonio project is proposed for the areas immediately east of Pearl.

TopGolf to build second San Antonio-area location, filing says

By Michael Karlis

The only TopGolf location currently open in San Antonio is located off Loop 1604 near the Rim and La Canter.

Disability advocates argue against school vouchers in Texas Senate hearing

By Maia Pandey, The Texas Tribune

Students' backpacks hang off the back of their chairs in an empty classroom at Blanco Vista Elementary School in San Marcos on Monday August, 23, 2021.

San Antonio police officer suspended for skipping work to play in basketball tourney

By Michael Karlis

SAPD Officer John Paul McDonald was suspended for three days without pay for violating department rules on faking an illness or injury.

Also in News

Colin Allred raises more money than Ted Cruz as he looks to unseat the senator

By Sanford Nowlin

Colin Allred speaks at a press conference in support of the Affordable Care Act.

Disability advocates argue against school vouchers in Texas Senate hearing

By Maia Pandey, The Texas Tribune

Students' backpacks hang off the back of their chairs in an empty classroom at Blanco Vista Elementary School in San Marcos on Monday August, 23, 2021.

Texas Senate moves border bill that allows state police to arrest migrants at U.S.-Mexico border

By Uriel J García and William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Military vehicles sit behind barbed wire barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas ranks as nation's most haunted state in new study

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's iconic Alamo is just one of several spots around the Alamo City that are reportedly haunted by ghosts.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us