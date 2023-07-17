San Antonio again ranks as the least-educated large metro in Texas

Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

By on Mon, Jul 17, 2023 at 2:58 pm

click to enlarge A teacher speaks to a room full of students. - Unsplash / Kenny Eliason
Unsplash / Kenny Eliason
A teacher speaks to a room full of students.
For the second consecutive year, San Antonio ranks as Texas' least-educated metro area of more than a million residents, according to a new study from personal finance blog WalletHub.

Overall, San Antonio ranked as the No. 102 metro in the U.S. when it comes to education, lagging behind Austin at No. 10, Dallas-Fort Worth at No. 72. and Houston at No. 91, the analysis shows.

To get its rankings, WalletHub analyzed 11 key metrics across the nation's 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas. Those metrics included the number of residents over 25 years old with a bachelor's degree, the average educational attainment level and how many women and people of color obtain bachelor's degrees compared to their white male counterparts.

Educational attainment is often a key factor in determining how prosperous a metro area becomes. It's no coincidence that Austin, for example, which boasts a highly educated population, also has one of the state's highest median incomes.

Large corporations including hotel chain La Quinta Inns and telecom giant AT&T relocated their headquarters from San Antonio to the Dallas area in part to chase a more abundant pool of educated workers, according to a report this week in the Express-News.

