Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio agrees to $300,000 settlement with Texas over 2018 sanctuary-city lawsuit

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argued that police chief William McManus violated a state law forbidding Texas cities from sheltering undocumented immigrants.

By on Thu, Apr 7, 2022 at 2:58 pm

click to enlarge Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit in 2018, alleging SAPD didn't cooperate with federal immigration authorities in violation of Texas state law. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
Wikimedia Commons / U.S. Department of Justice
Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit in 2018, alleging SAPD didn't cooperate with federal immigration authorities in violation of Texas state law.
San Antonio's city council approved a $300,000 settlement for a lawsuit that accused police chief William McManus and other officials of violating a Texas law barring sanctuary cities, the Express-News reports.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the suit in 2018, 11 months after a suspected human-smuggling incident made headlines on the city's East Side. In that incident, police found 12 suspected undocumented immigrants in the back of a tractor-trailer.

While SAPD officers arrested the driver on smuggling charges and contacted Homeland Security, city officials maintain that they couldn't get through to federal officials, according to the Express-News. The individuals found in the truck were subsequently released since detaining migrants is under the feds' jurisdiction

Paxton alleged that city officials disregarded Texas' GOP-championed Senate Bill 4, which requires local authorities to hand over undocumented migrants to federal agencies.

The $300,000 settlement — covered by San Antonio's Self Insured Liability Fund — comes after the city had already spent nearly $6.4 million defending McManus, according to KSAT. Still, the settlement represents a fraction of $150 million in penalties and attorney fees the city might have been on the hook for had it lost the court case, the station reports.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family

The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family
This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives
One of San Antonio's highest-profile woman executives is selling this Hill Country Village home

One of San Antonio's highest-profile woman executives is selling this Hill Country Village home
My Econo $39.95 Optical The My Econo $39.95 Optical chain still exists, but its commercials just aren't the same without flamboyant owner-pitchman Mike Yuchnitz who appeared in spots with his trademark mullet and pimpish attire. Screenshot via YouTube / Ben Kubany

30 vintage San Antonio TV commercials that will make you laugh, groan and feel nostalgic

News Slideshows

The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family

The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family
This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives
One of San Antonio's highest-profile woman executives is selling this Hill Country Village home

One of San Antonio's highest-profile woman executives is selling this Hill Country Village home
My Econo $39.95 Optical The My Econo $39.95 Optical chain still exists, but its commercials just aren't the same without flamboyant owner-pitchman Mike Yuchnitz who appeared in spots with his trademark mullet and pimpish attire. Screenshot via YouTube / Ben Kubany

30 vintage San Antonio TV commercials that will make you laugh, groan and feel nostalgic

News Slideshows

The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family

The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family
This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives
One of San Antonio's highest-profile woman executives is selling this Hill Country Village home

One of San Antonio's highest-profile woman executives is selling this Hill Country Village home
My Econo $39.95 Optical The My Econo $39.95 Optical chain still exists, but its commercials just aren't the same without flamboyant owner-pitchman Mike Yuchnitz who appeared in spots with his trademark mullet and pimpish attire. Screenshot via YouTube / Ben Kubany

30 vintage San Antonio TV commercials that will make you laugh, groan and feel nostalgic

Trending

CityScrapes: San Antonio should have recognized its Grand Hyatt project was a debacle all along

By Heywood Sanders

The City of San Antonio’s eagerness to back the Grand Hyatt has been problematic from the beginning.

DeLorean will unveil new car in California, not San Antonio, despite seeking tax incentives here

By Michael Karlis

Just like its new car, DeLorean's finances and growth plans are shrouded in darkness.

Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will send migrants to Washington, D.C., on charter buses

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

Asylum seekers disembark a bus in front of the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen on Aug. 1, 2021.

San Antonio-area 'Boogaloo Boi' gets 52 months in prison for shooting at police station

By Michael Karlis

Federal authorities said they identified Boerne man Ivan Harrison Hunter in this photo of Boogaloo Bois present at George Floyd protests in Minneapolis.

Also in News

Ted Cruz and John Cornyn vote no as Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to SCOTUS

By Andrew Zhang, The Texas Tribune

Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers opening remarks at her confirmation hearing.

Analysis: Putting migrants on buses is Gov. Greg Abbott's latest play at loud, dumb spectacle

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott surrounds himself with stern-looking men and women in uniform.

Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will send migrants to Washington, D.C., on charter buses

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

Asylum seekers disembark a bus in front of the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen on Aug. 1, 2021.

Over 100 children have died in Texas’ child welfare system since 2020, report says

By Reese Oxner, The Texas Tribune

Department of Family and Protective Services Commissioner Jaime Masters listens to testimony during a House Human Services Committee hearing at the Capitol on March 21, 2022. More than 100 children have died in the state's child welfare system since 2020, according to a DFPS report requested during the hearing.
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us