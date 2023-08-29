San Antonio airport among worst for Labor Day-weekend delays, study says

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio International Airport Cars park outside the departures terminal at San Antonio International Airport.





Flights out of San Antonio International, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Houston's William P. Hobby Airport were delayed 17% of the time over Labor Day weekend, according to 2019-2022 data collected by study researchers. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport sits just ahead at 16%.



new study by online car-rental firm Price4Limo ranks the Alamo City's airport as sixth in the nation for delayed departures over the holiday weekend. Last year, the TSA screened 8.8 million travelers over the long weekend, making it one of the most popular times for air travel.

The most reliable airlines for Labor Day travel include Hawaiian Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines, according to the study, which based its airline rankings on 2017-2022 numbers.



However, budget airlines including Frontier Airlines had the highest percentage of departure delays, with Spirit holding the highest average cancellation rate, the report notes.

