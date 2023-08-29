San Antonio airport among worst for Labor Day-weekend delays, study says

Flights out of San Antonio International, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Houston's William P. Hobby Airport were delayed 17% of the time over Labor Day weekend, according to 2019-2022 data collected by study researchers. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport sits just ahead at 16%.
Airports across the nation had an average 13% delay over the long weekend, the report shows.
The most reliable airlines for Labor Day travel include Hawaiian Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines, according to the study, which based its airline rankings on 2017-2022 numbers.
However, budget airlines including Frontier Airlines had the highest percentage of departure delays, with Spirit holding the highest average cancellation rate, the report notes.
