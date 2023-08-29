LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio airport among worst for Labor Day-weekend delays, study says

San Antonio International, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Houston's William P. Hobby Airport were all delayed 17% of the time over past Labor Day weekends.

By on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 at 10:39 am

click to enlarge Cars park outside the departures terminal at San Antonio International Airport. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio International Airport
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio International Airport
Cars park outside the departures terminal at San Antonio International Airport.
Those scheduled to fly out of San Antonio International Airport over Labor Day weekend may want to brace for turbulent travel.

A new study by online car-rental firm Price4Limo ranks the Alamo City's airport as sixth in the nation for delayed departures over the holiday weekend. Last year, the TSA screened 8.8 million travelers over the long weekend, making it one of the most popular times for air travel.

Flights out of San Antonio International, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Houston's William P. Hobby Airport were delayed 17% of the time over Labor Day weekend, according to 2019-2022 data collected by study researchers. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport sits just ahead at 16%.

Airports across the nation had an average 13% delay over the long weekend, the report shows. 

The most reliable airlines for Labor Day travel include Hawaiian Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines, according to the study, which based its airline rankings on 2017-2022 numbers.

However, budget airlines including Frontier Airlines had the highest percentage of departure delays, with Spirit holding the highest average cancellation rate, the report notes. 

