San Antonio airport officials warn that FAA computer outage likely to cause delays

Bryan Rindfuss
San Antonio International Airport isn't immune to an outage grounding planes across the country, according to a statement from officials.
Officials at San Antonio International Airport are cautioning passengers to expect delays due to a computer outage that's leading to thousands of flight delays nationwide.
"The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is experiencing an outage that is impacting flights across the country," San Antonio International said in an emailed statement. "Please be patient, continue to check the status of your flight before you head to the airport and remain in contact with your airline."
Delays and cancellations cascaded across the country Wednesday morning after computer issue prompted the FAA to issue a grounding order for all departing aircraft, the Associated Press reports
.
The federal agency said it's working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System, which provides online information on issues that could have a negative impact on flights, according to the AP.
