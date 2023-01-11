San Antonio airport officials warn that FAA computer outage likely to cause delays

'Please be patient, continue to check the status of your flight before you head to the airport and remain in contact with your airline,' airport officials said.

By on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 at 9:31 am

click to enlarge San Antonio International Airport isn't immune to an outage grounding planes across the country, according to a statement from officials. - Bryan Rindfuss
Bryan Rindfuss
San Antonio International Airport isn't immune to an outage grounding planes across the country, according to a statement from officials.
Officials at San Antonio International Airport are cautioning passengers to expect delays due to a computer outage that's leading to thousands of flight delays nationwide.

"The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is experiencing an outage that is impacting flights across the country," San Antonio International said in an emailed statement. "Please be patient, continue to check the status of your flight before you head to the airport and remain in contact with your airline."

Delays and cancellations cascaded across the country Wednesday morning after computer issue prompted the FAA to issue a grounding order for all departing aircraft, the Associated Press reports

The federal agency said it's working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System, which provides online information on issues that could have a negative impact on flights, according to the AP.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's VIA offering Park and Ride service for Spurs-Golden State game at Alamodome

By Michael Karlis

The Alamodome will play host to nearly 61,000 Spurs fans on Friday.

San Antonio Justice Charter headed to likely vote after activists get more than 38,000 signatures

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Justice Charter headed to likely vote after activists get more than 38,000 signatures

Report: Two San Antonio-area ZIP Codes among the hottest real estate markets in the nation

By Michael Karlis

New Braunfels' 78130 made the top 5, while San Antonio's 78253 was in the top 20 hottest Zip Codes for 2022, according to OpenDoor.

San Antonio man sentenced to prison for sharing child porn on phone app

By Sanford Nowlin

Dustin Kotara, 42, must serve prison time and pay restitution to child victims, according to authorities.

Also in News

Bad Takes: Texas prisons' book bans serve no one, including the society into which inmates return

By Kevin Sánchez

Bad Takes: Texas prisons' book bans serve no one, including the society into which inmates return

Assclown Alert: Playing Racial Prop Master with U.S. Rep. Chip Roy

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy is better known for his bomb throwing and political stunts than his concern about racial equity.

Study says Texas among most racially integrated U.S. states

By Michael Karlis

Protesters raise signs asking for racial equality outside of the Bexar County Courthouse during a 2020 march.

Grand Jury won't indict Texas man for pelting Sen. Ted Cruz with beer cans during Astros parade

By Sanford Nowlin

Astros fans loudly booed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as he rolled through the streets of Houston in a military vehicle as part of the team's championship parade.
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us