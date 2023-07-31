LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio among 20 best U.S. cities for young professionals, study says

More than 7% of San Antonio's population is classified as Gen Z, one of the highest percentages of any city on the list.

By on Mon, Jul 31, 2023 at 3:35 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio claimed its spot on the list due to a relatively low cost of living combined with a growing job market and ample recreational opportunities. - In Your Eyes Photography
In Your Eyes Photography
San Antonio claimed its spot on the list due to a relatively low cost of living combined with a growing job market and ample recreational opportunities.
San Antonio ranks among the 20 best U.S. cities for young professionals to start and build their careers, according to a new study.

The Alamo City landed at No. 20 in the ranking, compiled by commercial real-estate listing site CommercialCafe, which sought to find the top locations for the Gen Z demographic to launch their work lives.

Contributing to San Antonio's spot on the list were its lower-than-average cost of living and a growing job market, according to researchers. What's more, the city benefitted from having ample recreational opportunities.

All three things are factors that young professionals consider before a move, according to researchers.

Other Texas locations to make the list include Austin (No. 7), Houston (No. 9) and Fort Worth (No. 17). Texas landed more cities on the list than any state.

Minneapolis took first place due to excellent professional and personal opportunities, researchers found.

Interestingly, 7.2% of San Antonio's population is classified as Gen Z, one of the highest percentages of any city on the list. Tucson, Arizona, had the highest percentage at 10.7%.

