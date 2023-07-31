San Antonio among 20 best U.S. cities for young professionals, study says

The Alamo City landed at No. 20 in the ranking, compiled by commercial real-estate listing site CommercialCafe, which sought to find the top locations for the Gen Z demographic to launch their work lives.
Contributing to San Antonio's spot on the list were its lower-than-average cost of living and a growing job market, according to researchers. What's more, the city benefitted from having ample recreational opportunities.
All three things are factors that young professionals consider before a move, according to researchers.
Other Texas locations to make the list include Austin (No. 7), Houston (No. 9) and Fort Worth (No. 17). Texas landed more cities on the list than any state.
Minneapolis took first place due to excellent professional and personal opportunities, researchers found.
Interestingly, 7.2% of San Antonio's population is classified as Gen Z, one of the highest percentages of any city on the list. Tucson, Arizona, had the highest percentage at 10.7%.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed