San Antonio among cheapest cities for a night out on the town, study says

On average, it costs $134.56 for a night out in the Alamo City, according to the research.

By on Fri, Apr 7, 2023 at 2:50 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge It cost nearly $100 more for a night out in Austin than it does in San Antonio, according to the study. - Shutterstock /bogdanhoda
Shutterstock /bogdanhoda
It cost nearly $100 more for a night out in Austin than it does in San Antonio, according to the study.
Alamo City residents looking for a cheap night out picked the right spot to put down roots. SA is among the cheapest cities in the nation for a night on the town, according to a new study.

An average night out in San Antonio costs about $134.56, landing the Alamo City as the nation's second-most affordable city to have fun in, according to number crunching by price-monitoring website PriceListo.

PriceListo collected cost-of-living data from every U.S. city with more than 500,000 inhabitants, analyzing the average cost of a cocktail, three-mile cab fare, a bottle of wine and a pint of beer. Researchers also factored in data from hotel site Vio to determine the average nightly rate for a budget hotel to compile its list.
As long as you skip the casino, Las Vegas came in as the most affordable city for a night out at an average cost of $120.76. Oklahoma City followed behind SA with an average of $136.98 for a night out.

Only one other Texas city, Fort Worth, made the top 10, landing at No. 9. There, revelers can expect to drop $172.14 for a night out.

On the other end of the spectrum, San Diego took the title of the most expensive city in the nation for a night on the town. Two other Texas cities, Austin and Houston, took the No. 3 and No. 9 spots, respectively.

A night out in Austin costs nearly $100 more than a night out in San Antonio, according to the analysis.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rumors of Austin serial killer dubbed the 'Rainey Street Ripper' swirl online

By Michael Karlis

A Facebook group for people to discuss a recent string of deaths in Austin gained 2,000 additional members over the weekend.

Viral video captures San Antonio nightclub bouncer body-slamming woman during wild night

By Michael Karlis

The chief of the security company is awaiting for additional surveillance footage before he comments on whether the bouncer's actions were justified.

As serial killer rumors swirl, Austin residents launch petition for lighting along waterfront

By Michael Karlis

More than half of Austinites believe that a serial killer is out the loose, according to one recent poll.

Lawmaker calls for investigation over video showing DPS officer push Uvalde shooting victim's mom

By Michael Karlis

Maite Rodriguez (pictured above) was attempting to pick up her son Caleb when the incident occurred.

Also in News

Texas House votes to put major roadblock in front of Gov. Greg Abbott's prized school voucher bill

By Michael Karlis

Despite concerns from fellow state senators about possible fraudulent use of tax payer money and lower test scores, S.B. 8 passed the senate with no amendments.

Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's voucher plan would defund Texas' public schools to aid wealthy elites

By Kevin Sánchez

Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's voucher plan would defund Texas' public schools to aid wealthy elites

As serial killer rumors swirl, Austin residents launch petition for lighting along waterfront

By Michael Karlis

More than half of Austinites believe that a serial killer is out the loose, according to one recent poll.

Abbott's voucher plan may win with some GOP voters, but experts say it's a loser for Texas students

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a pro-voucher event held last month at the Texas Capitol.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us