San Antonio among cheapest cities for a night out on the town, study says

An average night out in San Antonio costs about $134.56, landing the Alamo City as the nation's second-most affordable city to have fun in, according to number crunching by price-monitoring website PriceListo.
PriceListo collected cost-of-living data from every U.S. city with more than 500,000 inhabitants, analyzing the average cost of a cocktail, three-mile cab fare, a bottle of wine and a pint of beer. Researchers also factored in data from hotel site Vio to determine the average nightly rate for a budget hotel to compile its list.
Only one other Texas city, Fort Worth, made the top 10, landing at No. 9. There, revelers can expect to drop $172.14 for a night out.
On the other end of the spectrum, San Diego took the title of the most expensive city in the nation for a night on the town. Two other Texas cities, Austin and Houston, took the No. 3 and No. 9 spots, respectively.
A night out in Austin costs nearly $100 more than a night out in San Antonio, according to the analysis.
