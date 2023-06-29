Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio among the 10 best U.S. cities for Fourth of July celebrations, study says

The Alamo City's relatively low costs helped boost its ranking, which was considerably higher than Austin's.

By on Thu, Jun 29, 2023 at 1:28 pm

click to enlarge A dog takes in San Antonio's official Fourth of July celebration at Woodlawn Lake. - Oscar Moreno
Oscar Moreno
A dog takes in San Antonio's official Fourth of July celebration at Woodlawn Lake.
San Antonio may pride itself on its annual Fiesta revelry, but turns out it's also no slouch when it comes to celebrating our nation's independence.

A new study by personal finance site WalletHub named SA the ninth-best city for Fourth of July festivities. To calculate the rankings, researchers compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on how well they balance holiday costs and fun. 

San Antonio's abundance of well-reviewed but inexpensive restaurants plus its plentiful low-price 3-star hotel rooms contributed to its high ranking. While the Alamo City's searing summer weather and traffic brought its overall standing on the list, it still bested Austin, which came in at 21.

Although food prices remain high this holiday, WalletHub researchers found that revelers are undeterred. For this year's celebration, Americans are expected to spend $9.5 billion on food and $3 billion on beer and wine.

