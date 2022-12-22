San Antonio among the best cities for LGBTQ+ homebuyers, study says

With its nondiscrimination ordinance and welcoming atmosphere, San Antonio has long been recognized as an LGBTQ+-friendly city. Turns out it's also a good place for LGBTQ+ people to own homes.
SA ranks as the No. 16 best U.S. metro for members of the LGBTQ+ community to buy a home, according to a new report
by real-estate platform the Orchard. The study also ranked the Alamo City the best city for LGBTQ+ homebuyers in Texas.
To compile its rankings, Orchard analyzed 500 U.S. metro areas, ranking them based on whether they had protections in place for LGBTQ+ residents. It also looked at median home prices, yearly housing costs and Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Municipality Equality Index.
Dayton, Ohio, came in as the No. 1 city for LGBTQ+ homebuyers. Only two other Texas cities other than San Antonio broke the list's top 20. Arlington came in at No. 17, while Dallas landed at No. 19.
"San Antonio’s thriving LGBTQ+ scene — including art, clubs, and a queer entertainment district just north of downtown — have put it in contention for the title of Texas’ gayest city," the report noted.
However, buying a home in a city with LGBTQ+ protections written into its laws doesn't come cheap. Housing in those locales can cost 63% more on average, the study noted.
“For LGBTQ+ home buyers, finding affordable housing comes with the added challenge of finding it in a safe and welcoming city,” Orchard said in its report.
