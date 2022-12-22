San Antonio among the best cities for LGBTQ+ homebuyers, study says

San Antonio was one of only three Texas cities to rank in the top 20.

By on Thu, Dec 22, 2022

Wikimedia Commons

With its nondiscrimination ordinance and welcoming atmosphere, San Antonio has long been recognized as an LGBTQ+-friendly city. Turns out it's also a good place for LGBTQ+ people to own homes.

SA ranks as the No. 16 best U.S. metro for members of the LGBTQ+ community to buy a home, according to a new report by real-estate platform the Orchard. The study also ranked the Alamo City the best city for LGBTQ+ homebuyers in Texas.

To compile its rankings, Orchard analyzed 500 U.S. metro areas, ranking them based on whether they had protections in place for LGBTQ+ residents. It also looked at median home prices, yearly housing costs and Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Municipality Equality Index.

Dayton, Ohio, came in as the No. 1 city for LGBTQ+ homebuyers. Only two other Texas cities other than San Antonio broke the list's top 20. Arlington came in at No. 17, while Dallas landed at No. 19.

"San Antonio’s thriving LGBTQ+ scene — including art, clubs, and a queer entertainment district just north of downtown — have put it in contention for the title of Texas’ gayest city," the report noted.

However, buying a home in a city with LGBTQ+ protections written into its laws doesn't come cheap. Housing in those locales can cost 63% more on average, the study noted.

“For LGBTQ+ home buyers, finding affordable housing comes with the added challenge of finding it in a safe and welcoming city,” Orchard said in its report.

