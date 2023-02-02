San Antonio among the best cities in the nation for a kid-friendly vacation, report says

'One thing that isn't bigger when it comes to Texas is trip costs,' said the report, which also praised SA's safety and array of fun options.

By on Thu, Feb 2, 2023 at 1:27 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio is home to several attractions including Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Morgan Wonderland, the world's first inclusive and accessible theme park. - Instagram / sixflagsfiestatexas
Instagram / sixflagsfiestatexas
San Antonio is home to several attractions including Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Morgan Wonderland, the world's first inclusive and accessible theme park.
San Antonio has spent decades promoting itself as a family-focused travel destination, and that appears to have paid off, according to a new report.

A recent analysis by online lawn marketplace Lawn Love ranked SA as the nation's No. 10 best spot for a kid-friendly vacation. Houston was the only other Texas city to make the top 10, coming in at No. 8.

Lawn Love compared 200 cities across the nation on metrics including their number of family-friendly accommodations, attractions and restaurants. The report also considered transportation options, affordability and safety, among other factors.

San Antonio was named the No. 5 city for having fun and landed at No. 8 on safety due to its comparatively low crime rate and an abundance of children's hospitals, according to the report.

"Take the family strolling or kayaking along Texas' top attraction, the River Walk," the report advised. "Other parts of the city boast fun amusement parks like Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Morgan's Wonderland, the world's first inclusive and accessible theme park."

The ranking also complimented the affordability of San Antonio and Houston compared to other tourist hubs, saying "one thing that isn't bigger when it comes to Texas is trip costs."

New York City was the report's best city for a family vacation in the U.S., followed by Orlando and Miami. Other cities in the top 10 include Las Vegas, Chicago, Tampa, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

KSAT sports anchor facing DWI charge once voiced outrage over a drinking-and-driving acquittal

By Michael Karlis

Greg Simmons resigned from his position at KSAT on Monday after being arrested on a DWI charge.

San Antonio's economy projected to grow faster than most cities' in 2023, report says

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's GDP is forecasted to grow 1.4% in 2023, according to a report by the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprises.

Nearly 20,000 without power in San Antonio as Bexar County remains under Winter Storm Warning

By Michael Karlis

CPS Energy said in a press release that outages could continue through Thursday morning.

Lawsuit claims inmates at Bexar County jail illegally held for weeks, months after posting bail

By Michael Karlis

A deputy at the Bexar County Jail checks in on inmates using the facility's digital system.

Also in News

Environmental advocates push feds to investigate Texas’ enforcement of water quality

By Alejandra Martinez, The Texas Tribune

Downstream from Inland Environmental & Remediation Inc., contaminated water empties from Skull Creek into the Colorado River south of Columbus in 2019.

Ted Cruz, who’s running for a third term, again files bill to limit U.S. senators to two terms

By Julia Forrest, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks at a press conference with organizers of “The People’s Convoy” near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 10, 2022.

Federal judge again threatens contempt-of-court fines for Texas’ slow progress on foster care reforms

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Austin on Nov. 14, 2019.

'Colossal Waste of Money': Texas nears $1 billion in border wall contracts

By Justin Miller, The Texas Observer

Gov. Greg Abbott (left) is carrying out a taxpayer-funded political venture to continue building former President Donald Trump's border wall.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us