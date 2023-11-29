LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

San Antonio among worst cities to visit during holidays, study finds

While there's plenty for visitors to do in the Alamo City, flying into our airport can be a pain and our roads aren't exactly safe, according to the report.

By on Wed, Nov 29, 2023 at 1:41 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio reports numerous fatal car wrecks during the holiday season, according to the study's data analysis. - Shutterstock / ddisq
Shutterstock / ddisq
San Antonio reports numerous fatal car wrecks during the holiday season, according to the study's data analysis.
For all its charms around this time of year, San Antonio is the 10th-worst city to travel to during the holiday season, according to a recent Forbes Advisor report.

The personal finance site ranked the nation's 42 largest cities for the suckiness of their holiday travel experience using three key metrics: visitor experience, driving and air travel. Although the Alamo City offers a beautifully illuminated River Walk and plenty more for visitors to take in, Forbes said "humbug" to dealing with our airport and roads.

A little over 20% of all flights out of San Antonio International Airport were either delayed, canceled or diverted during the 2018-2022 holiday seasons, which Forbes defined as November through January. What's more, the airport had the ninth-highest number of property loss and damage claims during 2013-2022 holiday months.

Driving on our roads isn't much better, according to Forbes. Nearly eight in 100,000 SA residents dies in a car accident during the holiday season, the study found. What's more, the Alamo City recorded the sixth-highest number of weather-related car accidents during the 2017-2022 holiday seasons.

Memphis took the top spot as the worst city for holiday travel. It boasted the highest crime rate in the nation, the second fewest number of restaurants per capita and a lack of tourist attractions, according to the study. Los Angeles and Jacksonville, Florida, came in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

San Antonio was the only Texas city to rank among the list's 10 worst.

