San Antonio Animal Care Services offers tips for keeping pets safe on New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is often stressful for pets. The sounds of the evening, typically associated with fireworks, can cause animals to become nervous, destructive and anxious.
With the celebration looming, San Antonio Animal Care Services has offered helpful tips to keep them calm.
- Give pets peace and quiet. A closed-off area inside the home can be a blessing for a nervous pet.
- When frighted, pets can become destructive, so it's best to provide them with toys while away. Have crate-trained pets sit in the crate if they get startled. Always remember to leave them food and water.
- Never leave pets unattended outside or tethered, no matter the situation. When scared, pets can overreact and potentially entangle themselves in the tether or dig holes under the fence to escape.
- Protect your pet from potential harm. Animal cruelty cases often begin as what some would consider a harmless prank. Keep pets indoors for the evening to ensure their safety.
- A collar and microchip ID can help your pet get back home if they get lost. Roaming animals stand the risk of being picked up by the Animal Care officers.
- When in doubt, consult the experts. Veterinarians and pet supply stores have a variety of remedies to soothe a pet's nerves.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter