San Antonio Animal Care Services offers tips for keeping pets safe on New Year's Eve

While fireworks can be fun for humans, the constant loud noises are often stressful for pets.

By on Thu, Dec 29, 2022 at 10:22 am

click to enlarge New Year's Eve's loud sounds can create stress for pets. - Unsplash / Kristian Løvstad
Unsplash / Kristian Løvstad
New Year's Eve's loud sounds can create stress for pets.

New Year's Eve is often stressful for pets. The sounds of the evening, typically associated with fireworks, can cause animals to become nervous, destructive and anxious.

With the celebration looming, San Antonio Animal Care Services has offered helpful tips to keep them calm.
  • Give pets peace and quiet. A closed-off area inside the home can be a blessing for a nervous pet.
  • When frighted, pets can become destructive, so it's best to provide them with toys while away. Have crate-trained pets sit in the crate if they get startled. Always remember to leave them food and water.
  • Never leave pets unattended outside or tethered, no matter the situation. When scared, pets can overreact and potentially entangle themselves in the tether or dig holes under the fence to escape.
  • Protect your pet from potential harm. Animal cruelty cases often begin as what some would consider a harmless prank. Keep pets indoors for the evening to ensure their safety.
  • A collar and microchip ID can help your pet get back home if they get lost. Roaming animals stand the risk of being picked up by the Animal Care officers.
  • When in doubt, consult the experts. Veterinarians and pet supply stores have a variety of remedies to soothe a pet's nerves.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter


Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas' Greg Abbott blasted for tweeting Christmas message after dumping migrants in freezing cold

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas' Greg Abbott blasted for tweeting Christmas message after dumping migrants in freezing cold

House colleague urges U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas to quiet the hell down after shouting tirade

By Sanford Nowlin

Tirade-prone U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (center) had to be told to pipe down.

Southwest Airlines’ holiday meltdown brings on federal investigation

By Karen Brooks Harper, The Texas Tribune

A Southwest Airlines jet on the tarmac at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in 2020. Southwest is struggling to stabilize its operations after a winter storm caused a backlog in travel, mass flight cancellations and delays at major airports.

Daughter of San Antonio car dealer Ken Batchelor going to trial this spring over fatal car wreck

By Michael Karlis

Boerne resident Kennedy Jones took this photo after Kendall Lauren Batchelor allegedly hit her vehicle in December 2021.

Also in News

Assclown of the Year 2022: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz

By Sanford Nowlin

Cruz's utterances and actions were absurd enough to make him assclown of the year.

Southwest Airlines’ holiday meltdown brings on federal investigation

By Karen Brooks Harper, The Texas Tribune

A Southwest Airlines jet on the tarmac at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in 2020. Southwest is struggling to stabilize its operations after a winter storm caused a backlog in travel, mass flight cancellations and delays at major airports.

House colleague urges U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas to quiet the hell down after shouting tirade

By Sanford Nowlin

Tirade-prone U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (center) had to be told to pipe down.

Bad Takes: In a 'Tale of Two Documents,' the one about Texas women should draw real outrage

By Kevin Sánchez

Texas' Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee is required to submit a report on maternal deaths "not later than September 1st" in even-numbered years, but didn't release its 2022 report until Dec. 15.
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us