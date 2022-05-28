San Antonio Animal Care Services warns dog owners of increase in parvovirus cases

The best way to prevent the deadly disease is for pet owners to get their pups vaccinated.

By on Sat, May 28, 2022 at 7:20 am

click to enlarge Parvovirus is most commonly found in puppies, but can effect all dogs if they're unvaccinated against the disease. - FACEBOOK / BEXAR COUNTY ANIMAL FACILITY
Facebook / Bexar County Animal Facility
Parvovirus is most commonly found in puppies, but can effect all dogs if they're unvaccinated against the disease.
San Antonio Animal Care Services is encouraging dog owners to get their canines vaccinated to curb the spread of parvovirus, as first reported by MySA.

Most common in puppies, the highly contagious parvovirus spreads via contact with infected feces and has a 90% mortality rate if left untreated. The most common symptoms of parvo, as it is commonly known, include vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite.

Animal Care Services warned San Antonio dog owners that shelters across Texas are seeing an increase in parvo-positive rescues and are encouraging puppy owners to make sure their pets vaccinated are up to date.

“Unfortunately, parvo is relatively expensive to treat and is often fatal,” the San Antonio ACS wrote in a Facebook post on May 23. “The best way to prevent the spread of this disease is to vaccinate your pets.”

Those needing to vaccinate their pups against the deadly and highly contagious parvovirus disease can visit the ACS website to find their nearest vaccination clinic.

News Slideshows

This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail

This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail
A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market

A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market
A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium
This San Antonio mansion for sale is all white outside, but its interior is full of eye-popping color

This San Antonio mansion for sale is all white outside, but its interior is full of eye-popping color

