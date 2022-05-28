San Antonio Animal Care Services warns dog owners of increase in parvovirus cases

click to enlarge
Facebook / Bexar County Animal Facility
Parvovirus is most commonly found in puppies, but can effect all dogs if they're unvaccinated against the disease.
San Antonio Animal Care Services is encouraging dog owners to get their canines vaccinated to curb the spread of parvovirus, as first reported by MySA
.
Most common in puppies, the highly contagious parvovirus
spreads via contact with infected feces and has a 90% mortality rate if left untreated. The most common symptoms of parvo, as it is commonly known, include vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite.
Animal Care Services warned San Antonio dog owners that shelters across Texas are seeing an increase in parvo-positive rescues and are encouraging puppy owners to make sure their pets vaccinated are up to date.
“Unfortunately, parvo is relatively expensive to treat and is often fatal,” the San Antonio ACS wrote in a Facebook post on May 23
. “The best way to prevent the spread of this disease is to vaccinate your pets.”
Those needing to vaccinate their pups against the deadly and highly contagious parvovirus disease can visit the ACS website
to find their nearest vaccination clinic.
