San Antonio Animal Control Services waiving adoption fees for big dogs

San Antonio can adopt dogs weighing over 40 pounds for free through Saturday, Sept. 28.

By on Fri, Sep 27, 2024 at 11:13 am

San Antonio residents can adopt dogs weighing over 40 pounds for free this weekend.
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Animal Control Services
San Antonio residents can adopt dogs weighing over 40 pounds for free this weekend.
San Antonio Animal Control Services is closing out National Dog Week by waiving adoption fees for canines weighing over 40 pounds.

The adoption special for the big bow-wows is going on Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28, according to details ACS shared on social media.

The waived adoption fees aren't the special's only perks, though. Every adoption includes the dog's first round of vaccinations, flea, heartworm and tick prevention plus a microchip with lifetime registration. Every dog also will be spayed or neutered.

Those looking to adopt a large doggo will also benefit from free lifetime pet training with an in-house trainer at the facility. The city shelter is located at 4710 State Highway 151, and its hours of operation this weekend are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

