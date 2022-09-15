San Antonio approves $3.4 billion city budget, which includes property tax relief, CPS credits

click to enlarge Shutterstock San Antonio City Hall and other city facilities will no longer require masks for people who are fully vaccinated.

City council voted Thursday to approve the budget for the City of San Antonio's 2023 fiscal year, committing to major investments in local infrastructure and additional property tax relief.The new budget totals $3.4 billion, including $1.5 billion for the city's general fund.Of that total, $95 million is set aside for property tax relief, along with $50 in credits to CPS Energy customers. The city also is giving its civilian employees a 5% raise, while increasing its starting hourly wage to $17.50 per hour.“I am extremely proud of the city team who provide quality customer service to our residents and am glad to be investing in the recruitment and retention of this team,” City Manager Erik Walsh said in a statement. “The budget is balanced and will enhance the services our residents expect, while also giving money back to them through direct property tax relief and energy credits.”The new budget also funds big ticket items including an expansion of San Antonio International Airport and improvements to the Alamodome and convention center. Also included is $136 million to develop 2,500 new affordable housing units.