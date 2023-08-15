San Antonio Archdiocese strips 2 priests of duties over allegations they sexually abused minors

Instagram / @abishopgustavo
Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller notified parishioners of allegations against the priests via a letter that was read out loud.
The Archdiocese of San Antonio has stripped two local priests of their duties following accusations that they sexually abused minors, according to the Express-News
.
The archdiocese reported the allegations against both men to law enforcement, the daily also reports. Parishioners at both of the priests' churches learned about the accusations Sunday through letters from Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller that were read aloud.
Father Jesus Eduardo Martinez-Soliz of St. Joseph Church-Honey Creek now faces accusations of sexual misconduct and grooming a minor, the Express-News
reports, citing details from Garcia-Siller's letter. Someone reported the priest's alleged misconduct via a hotline on July 25, the story notes.
In the case of the second priest, a teen who attends St. Monica Catholic Church in Converse alleged that Father Alejandro Ortega touched them inappropriately, according to Garcia-Siller's statement. The minor reportedly made that allegation at a June 24 youth retreat.
Both of the accused were requested to "refrain from all ministry" during the archdiocese's internal investigation, according to the Express-News
.
Inquiries by the Archdiocesan Review Board turned up evidence of "sexual misconduct with a minor" by Martinez-Soliz and of "inappropriate contact with a minor" by Ortega, the daily reports. The board also found that both men "pose a continuing threat to minors."
The archdiocese has barred both men from serving in ministry and from using clerical titles and clothes, the Express-News
reports, citing Garcia-Siller's letter. The archbishop also will refer the two cases to the Vatican for judgment.
