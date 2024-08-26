San Antonio area among nation's top 10 for number of female same-sex households

click to enlarge
San Antonio is home to 5,436 female same-sex households, according to 2020 federal data.
Bexar County has the nation's tenth-largest number of female same-sex households, according to a new data analysis by the U.S. Census Bureau
According to 2020 Census numbers, Bexar County has 5,436 female same-sex households, both married and unmarried, out of its total of 726,886 households. That puts it among major population centers such as Los Angeles, which had the largest number on the list, and the Phoenix area, which came in at No. 2.
The Census' study parses data for female same-sex households separately from male — and as the totals indicate, male same-sex couples aren't necessarily concentrated in the same places as female same-sex couples. For example, Bexar County doesn't appear in the top 10 for male same-sex households.
While San Antonio is home to a large number of female same-sex households, its number of male same-sex households isn't among the nation's top 10.
Census researchers also parsed data for each county's same-sex couples per capita. In those calculations, Bexar county didn't make the list for either sex.
The only other Texas county to make an appearance on either list for same-sex households was Houston's Harris County, which appears in the top 10 for largest number of both male and female same-sex households. California's Los Angeles County tops both lists.