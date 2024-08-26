WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio area among nation's top 10 for number of female same-sex households

Bexar County has a total of 5,436 female same-sex households, according to 2020 U.S. Census data.

By on Mon, Aug 26, 2024 at 12:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio is home to 5,436 female same-sex households, according to 2020 federal data. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
San Antonio is home to 5,436 female same-sex households, according to 2020 federal data.
Bexar County has the nation's tenth-largest number of female same-sex households, according to a new data analysis by the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to 2020 Census numbers, Bexar County has 5,436 female same-sex households, both married and unmarried, out of its total of 726,886 households. That puts it among major population centers such as Los Angeles, which had the largest number on the list, and the Phoenix area, which came in at No. 2.
click to enlarge San Antonio area among nation's top 10 for number of female same-sex households (2)
Courtesy photo / Census Bureau
The Census' study parses data for female same-sex households separately from male — and as the totals indicate, male same-sex couples aren't necessarily concentrated in the same places as female same-sex couples. For example, Bexar County doesn't appear in the top 10 for male same-sex households.
click to enlarge While San Antonio is home to a large number of female same-sex households, its number of male same-sex households isn't among the nation's top 10. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
While San Antonio is home to a large number of female same-sex households, its number of male same-sex households isn't among the nation's top 10.
Census researchers also parsed data for each county's same-sex couples per capita. In those calculations, Bexar county didn't make the list for either sex.

The only other Texas county to make an appearance on either list for same-sex households was Houston's Harris County, which appears in the top 10 for largest number of both male and female same-sex households. California's Los Angeles County tops both lists.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

The woman who died in the Texas heat on a San Antonio sidewalk was my friend

By Marisol Cortez

Jessica Witzel, right, with her sister Jemmy Coleman.

Warrants detail allegations that led to search of Democratic candidate for Texas House

By Alejandro Serrano, The Texas Tribune

A woman holds her child while casting an election ballot.

Prominent San Antonio attorney and wife dead in reported murder-suicide

By Sanford Nowlin

Jerry V. Hernandez, 61, practiced personal injury law, according to his online bio.

San Antonio chicken restaurant owner arrested on cocaine trafficking charges

By Michael Karlis

Pollos Asados "El Gordo" owner Jonathan Linares Lumbreras, 32, is accused of orchestrating the sale of a kilo of cocaine to an undercover FBI informant.

Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw retiring after 15 years as state’s top law enforcement officer

By James Barragán and Jasper Scherer, The Texas Tribune

Steve McCraw, the director and colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, at the state Capitol on June 8, 2023.

Judge rejects Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attempt to shut down Houston immigrant rights group

By Alejandro Serrano, The Texas Tribune

Cesar Espinosa, executive director of FIEL Houston, speaks during a 2021 press conference about an eviction aid fair outside of the George Thomas “Mickey” Leland Federal Building in Houston.

Texas’ busing of migrants hits a speed bump as fewer enter country

By Alejandro Serrano, The Texas Tribune

A bus with dozens of migrants leaves an El Paso shelter and heads to New York City on Aug. 31, 2022. The city and county of El Paso sponsored the voluntary bus trips to relieve pressure on local shelters that summer.

San Antonio-based H-E-B asking for nominations of top teachers for annual award

By Suzanne Townsend

Julie Minnis of Northside ISD's Dr. Hector P. Garcia Middle School received the 2024 H-E-B Excellence in Education School Counselor Secondary Award.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us