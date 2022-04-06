Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio-area 'Boogaloo Boi' gets 52 months in prison for shooting at police station

Federal authorities said Ivan Hunter used an AK-47 to fire 13 rounds into a Minneapolis precinct station.

By on Wed, Apr 6, 2022 at 5:48 pm

Federal authorities said they identified Boerne man Ivan Harrison Hunter in this photo of Boogaloo Bois present at George Floyd protests in Minneapolis. - FBI
FBI
Federal authorities said they identified Boerne man Ivan Harrison Hunter in this photo of Boogaloo Bois present at George Floyd protests in Minneapolis.
A Boerne man who self-identifies as a member of the Boogaloo Bois extremist group landed a 52-month prison sentence Tuesday after admitting to firing shots at a Minneapolis police station in 2020, according to the Justice Department.

Court documents allege 24-year-old Ivan Hunter admitted to driving more than 1,200 miles to Minneapolis from San Antonio to attend protests there against the police killing of George Floyd. On May 28, 2000, Hunter met up with other Boogaloo Bois members and obtained an AK-47 rifle, according to federal officials, which he used to fire 13 rounds into a precinct station as others looted it and lit it on fire.

The Boogaloo Bois is a loosely organized group that wants to incite a second civil war. Some members are white supremacists who maintain that the ensuing conflict will be a race war.

According to the federal complaint against Hunter, he exchanged Facebook messages with other Boogaloo Bois members about traveling to Minnesota to use the George Floyd protests as a catalyst to sow unrest.

Hunter subsequently bragged about what he'd done to a confidential FBI source, Law & Crime reports, citing court papers. Federal investigators said they also identified Hunter by matching a skull mask visible in video of the shooting incident to a photo on his Facebook account showing him in the same face covering.

Additionally, agents discovered an "online affiliation" Hunter had with Boogaloo Bois member Steven Carrillo, who recently pleaded guilty in the Northern District of California to the 2020 murder of a Federal Protective Service Officer, according to the Justice Department.

Hunter was arrested in September of 2020. Roughly a year later, he pleaded guilty to a single count of rioting.

After release from his prison sentence, Hunter will be required to spend three years on probation.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives
One of San Antonio's highest-profile woman executives is selling this Hill Country Village home

One of San Antonio's highest-profile woman executives is selling this Hill Country Village home
My Econo $39.95 Optical The My Econo $39.95 Optical chain still exists, but its commercials just aren't the same without flamboyant owner-pitchman Mike Yuchnitz who appeared in spots with his trademark mullet and pimpish attire. Screenshot via YouTube / Ben Kubany

30 vintage San Antonio TV commercials that will make you laugh, groan and feel nostalgic
A home for sale in San Antonio's Five Points area was owned by the same family for 112 years

A home for sale in San Antonio's Five Points area was owned by the same family for 112 years

News Slideshows

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives
One of San Antonio's highest-profile woman executives is selling this Hill Country Village home

One of San Antonio's highest-profile woman executives is selling this Hill Country Village home
My Econo $39.95 Optical The My Econo $39.95 Optical chain still exists, but its commercials just aren't the same without flamboyant owner-pitchman Mike Yuchnitz who appeared in spots with his trademark mullet and pimpish attire. Screenshot via YouTube / Ben Kubany

30 vintage San Antonio TV commercials that will make you laugh, groan and feel nostalgic
A home for sale in San Antonio's Five Points area was owned by the same family for 112 years

A home for sale in San Antonio's Five Points area was owned by the same family for 112 years

News Slideshows

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives
One of San Antonio's highest-profile woman executives is selling this Hill Country Village home

One of San Antonio's highest-profile woman executives is selling this Hill Country Village home
My Econo $39.95 Optical The My Econo $39.95 Optical chain still exists, but its commercials just aren't the same without flamboyant owner-pitchman Mike Yuchnitz who appeared in spots with his trademark mullet and pimpish attire. Screenshot via YouTube / Ben Kubany

30 vintage San Antonio TV commercials that will make you laugh, groan and feel nostalgic
A home for sale in San Antonio's Five Points area was owned by the same family for 112 years

A home for sale in San Antonio's Five Points area was owned by the same family for 112 years

Trending

Assclown Alert: San Antonio right-wing activist Patrick Von Dohlen and the power of positive thinking

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: San Antonio right-wing activist Patrick Von Dohlen and the power of positive thinking

CityScrapes: San Antonio should have recognized its Grand Hyatt project was a debacle all along

By Heywood Sanders

The City of San Antonio’s eagerness to back the Grand Hyatt has been problematic from the beginning.

Southwest Airlines begins nonstop route from San Antonio to Oklahoma City

By Michael Karlis

Southwest Airlines celebrated the opening of the new route at a Sunday ribbon cutting ceremony.

Judge lets suit proceed against San Antonio over police shooting of Charles 'Chop' Roundtree

By Sanford Nowlin

Judge lets suit proceed against San Antonio over police shooting of Charles 'Chop' Roundtree

Also in News

Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will send migrants to Washington, D.C., on charter buses

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

Asylum seekers disembark a bus in front of the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen on Aug. 1, 2021.

Over 100 children have died in Texas’ child welfare system since 2020, report says

By Reese Oxner, The Texas Tribune

Department of Family and Protective Services Commissioner Jaime Masters listens to testimony during a House Human Services Committee hearing at the Capitol on March 21, 2022. More than 100 children have died in the state's child welfare system since 2020, according to a DFPS report requested during the hearing.

CityScrapes: San Antonio should have recognized its Grand Hyatt project was a debacle all along

By Heywood Sanders

The City of San Antonio’s eagerness to back the Grand Hyatt has been problematic from the beginning.

Assclown Alert: San Antonio right-wing activist Patrick Von Dohlen and the power of positive thinking

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: San Antonio right-wing activist Patrick Von Dohlen and the power of positive thinking
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us