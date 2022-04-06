San Antonio-area 'Boogaloo Boi' gets 52 months in prison for shooting at police station

FBI
Federal authorities said they identified Boerne man Ivan Harrison Hunter in this photo of Boogaloo Bois present at George Floyd protests in Minneapolis.
A Boerne man who self-identifies as a member of the Boogaloo Bois extremist group landed a 52-month prison sentence Tuesday after admitting to firing shots at a Minneapolis police station in 2020, according to the Justice Department
Court documents allege 24-year-old Ivan Hunter admitted to driving more than 1,200 miles to Minneapolis from San Antonio to attend protests there against the police killing of George Floyd. On May 28, 2000, Hunter met up with other Boogaloo Bois members and obtained an AK-47 rifle, according to federal officials, which he used to fire 13 rounds into a precinct station as others looted it and lit it on fire.
The Boogaloo Bois is a loosely organized group that wants to incite a second civil war. Some members are white supremacists who maintain that the ensuing conflict will be a race war.
According to the federal complaint against Hunter, he exchanged Facebook messages with other Boogaloo Bois members about traveling to Minnesota to use the George Floyd protests as a catalyst to sow unrest.
Hunter subsequently bragged about what he'd done to a confidential FBI source, Law & Crime reports
, citing court papers. Federal investigators said they also identified Hunter by matching a skull mask visible in video of the shooting incident to a photo on his Facebook account showing him in the same face covering.
Additionally, agents discovered an "online affiliation" Hunter had with Boogaloo Bois member Steven Carrillo, who recently pleaded guilty in the Northern District of California to the 2020 murder of a Federal Protective Service Officer, according to the Justice Department.
Hunter was arrested in September of 2020
. Roughly a year later, he pleaded guilty
to a single count of rioting.
After release from his prison sentence, Hunter will be required to spend three years on probation.
