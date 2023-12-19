LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

San Antonio-area man going to prison after urging people to 'blow up infrastructure'

The FBI's search of the man's home turned up loaded firearms, boxes of ammunition, books or instruction manuals about making improvised explosives, lab equipment and more, authorities said.

By on Tue, Dec 19, 2023 at 10:01 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A Castroville resident has been sentenced on a federal weapons charge. - Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
A Castroville resident has been sentenced on a federal weapons charge.
A Castroville man accused of posting "anti-government and pro-white" messages online and sharing social media posts urging others to blow up infrastructure, was sentenced to five years in prison on a weapons charge.

Buel DeWayne Smiley, 63, was sentenced in federal court this week on one count of felon in possession of a firearm, officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday.

Smiley drew the attention of the FBI after people reported his online messages, which included him showing off books on how to make "improvised munitions and chemicals that could be used as precursors to make explosives," according to authorities. What's more, Smiley, who's a convicted felon, appeared to brandish firearms in his posts.

FBI agents later observed Smiley on his property with a gun that appeared to be the one he displayed online, according to details shared by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The FBI arrested Smiley on March 9 and a search of his home turned up loaded firearms, boxes of ammunition, books or instruction manuals about making improvised explosives, lab equipment and chemical precursors to homemade explosives, authorities said.

Smiley pleaded guilty to the firearms charge on Aug. 15.

“This is a great example of ‘If you see something, say something,’” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Jaime Esparza said in a written statement. “Thanks to a concerned member of the community who was alarmed by the defendant's social media broadcasts calling for political violence, the FBI was able to investigate and arrest the defendant for illegally possessing firearms before he could do further harm to the community."

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Growth in specialized housing struggles to keep pace with city's removal of encampments

By Stephanie Koithan

David Farley, 64, has been chronically homeless his whole life. “Lots of people get us wrong,” he said.

227,000 Texans will be dropped from WIC food program if Congress doesn't act

By Sanford Nowlin

The funding needs for SNAP's Women, Infants and Children program have gone up due to rising participation and high food costs.

South Texas organizations sue SpaceX over environmental damage — again

By Michael Karlis

Starship rockets sit at SpaceX's facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott to sign controversial immigration bills Monday afternoon

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during an earlier border appearance to tout Operation Lone Star.

Also in News

Gov. Greg Abbott to sign controversial immigration bills Monday afternoon

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during an earlier border appearance to tout Operation Lone Star.

South Texas organizations sue SpaceX over environmental damage — again

By Michael Karlis

Starship rockets sit at SpaceX's facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

227,000 Texans will be dropped from WIC food program if Congress doesn't act

By Sanford Nowlin

The funding needs for SNAP's Women, Infants and Children program have gone up due to rising participation and high food costs.

Texas is challenging 150 years of immigration law

By Gus Bova, The Texas Observer

Gov. Greg Abbott puts on a scowl and a faux-military shirt for a photo op along the U.S.-Mexico border.
More

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us