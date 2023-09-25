BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio posted one of nation's largest drops in median home prices

The Alamo City metro also had the second-worst decline in pending home sales, according to a new report.

By on Mon, Sep 25, 2023 at 3:11 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Median sale prices in the San Antonio metro have dropped 1.6% since September 2022, while pending home sales plummeted 24.7% during that same time. - Pexels / Pixabay
Pexels / Pixabay
Median sale prices in the San Antonio metro have dropped 1.6% since September 2022, while pending home sales plummeted 24.7% during that same time.
The San Antonio area posted one of the steepest year-over-year drops in both median home prices and pending home sales of any U.S. metro, according to a new Redfin report.

Median home prices in the Alamo City metro are down 1.6% since September 2022, meaning the area posted the nation's fourth-largest decline for the period, according to Redfin. Meanwhile, pending home sales in the San Antonio metro slid 24.7% over that same period — the nation's second-largest drop.

Redfin's report comes as high mortgage rates, which now stand at 7.19% for a 30-year fixed, are forcing homebuyers to the sidelines and leading to declines in sale prices.

Despite the drop in median home prices in the San Antonio metro, the median sale price in the U.S. increased 3.4% year-over-year, according to the data. The steepest rise occurred in the Miami metro, where prices increased 14.4%.

Austin experienced the biggest drop in median sales prices, declining 4.5% year over year. Another Texas city, Fort Worth, had the second-largest decline in median sale prices, falling 2.2%.

When it comes to the largest drop in pending sales, Seattle had the dubious distinction of leading the way with a 25.8% decline, according to Redfin. Nationwide, pending home sales slid 13%.

The declines for San Antonio shouldn't come as much of a surprise. A May 2022 report published by Florida Atlantic University's business school calculated that homes in San Antonio were overvalued by 31%, as previously reported by the Current.

The Federal Reserve opted not to raise interest rates again during its most recent meeting. Even so, the Fed warned that higher-than-anticipated interest rates could be the norm through 2025.

In other words, the the declines in the study are likely to continue.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

University of Texas at San Antonio jumps 92 spots on U.S. News & World Report rankings

By Michael Karlis

UTSA was also named the nation's 151st-best public university.

San Antonio officials warn of heavy traffic due to P!nk and GNR concerts next week

By Brandon Rodriguez

Guns N' Roses' global tour will only make Texas stops in San Antonio and Houston.

San Antonio secures first-ever nonstop flights to Europe

By Brandon Rodriguez

Airport Director Jesus Saenz shakes hands with Mikko Turtiainen, U.S. sales director for Condor Airlines, at Thursday's press event.

San Antonio Zoo welcomes adorable meerkat pups to newly opened habitat

By Brandon Rodriguez

Known as Suricata suricatta, meerkats are a small mongoose commonly found in South Africa.

Also in News

New anti-DEI law for public Texas colleges presents hiring challenges

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

Kate McGee, higher education reporter at The Texas Tribune, moderates a panel with Renu Khator, John Sharp and Tedd Mitchell, at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Sept. 22, 2023.

Paxton critics pile on, calling impeachment trial rigged

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

The state Capitol early in the morning of Sept. 6, 2023, the third day of the impeachment trial in Austin.

Study: Texas home to some of nation's most conservative colleges

By Michael Karlis

Ritzy Southern Methodist University was named the most conservative campus in Texas.

Texas has more streets honoring athletes than any other U.S. state, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Horse racing is the most commemorated sport when it comes to street names, followed by football and baseball, the study said.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us