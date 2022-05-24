San Antonio-area voters face big choices in Tuesday's primary runoff elections

click to enlarge
Texas voters head to the polls Tuesday to vote in a consequential runoff election.
Alamo City-area Democrats and Republicans have big decisions to make in Tuesday's primary runoffs.
Democrats will decide whether former District Judge Peter Sakai or State Rep. Ina Minjarez heads into the November contest to replace longtime Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff as the county's top elected official. The winner will face Republican Trish DeBerry in the general election.
Democrats in the 28th Congressional District, which includes a swath of East and South San Antonio, will help decide one of the Lone Star State's highest-profile elections this cycle. Nine-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar faces progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros, who narrowly lost to him in 2020. With Roe v. Wade now in jeopardy of being overturned, the race has become a litmus test on abortion rights since Cuellar is a rare anti-abortion Democrat.
Statewide, Republican voters' highest-profile choice will be between Attorney General Ken Paxton, who's awash in legal woes, or challenger George P. Bush, the state's land commissioner and a member of the Bush political dynasty.
GOP voters also will cast ballots in an unexpectedly high-profile fight to chair the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates oil and gas. Attorney Sarah Stogner's well-funded campaign — and provocative ads — have drawn a target on the back of incumbent Wayne Christian.
Runoff voters must choose between a Democratic or GOP ballot, and those who voted in the March 1 primary must stick with the same political party for the runoff.
