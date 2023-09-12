BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio-area's Schlitterbahn keeps title of World's Best Water Park

This marks the 25th consecutive year the New Braunfels water park has won the distinction.

By on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 at 12:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The 70-acre water park and resort boasts 51 attractions situated along the Comal River in the Texas Hill Country. - Instagram / bahnnewbraunfels
Instagram / bahnnewbraunfels
The 70-acre water park and resort boasts 51 attractions situated along the Comal River in the Texas Hill Country.
For the 25th year in a row, beloved San Antonio-area waterpark Schlitterbahn has won the title of World's Best Water Park from Arlington-based publication Amusement Today.

Schlitterbahn won the designation — again — at Amusement Today's Golden Ticket Awards over the weekend. The monthly publication dedicated to amusement-park news bestows its annual awards based on international polls from park guests and industry insiders.

"Making people happy is what our park does best, so it's always tremendously gratifying when our commitment to serving guests is recognized and celebrated," Schlitterbahn General Manager Darren Hill said in a statement. "We salute our park and our team for consistently delivering amazing experiences for our guests."

The 70-acre New Braunfels water park and resort boasts 51 attractions along the Comal River.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

District attorney not at fault for San Antonio police officer shootings, expert says

By Michael Karlis

Five SAPD officers have been shot in the line of duty since Aug. 24, leading to tensions between Police Chief William McManus and Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

Six San Antonio employers land on Forbes' list of best places to work in Texas

By Brandon Rodriguez

Climbing seven spots from 2022, H-E-B landed a No. 2 spot on Forbes' annual ranking of the best employers.

San Antonio judge hearing challenge to Texas voting law passed in 2021

By Sanford Nowlin

Voters waiting in line to cast their ballots at Lion's Field in San Antonio.

Following shutdown, Texas DPS reopens facilities statewide Monday morning

By Brandon Rodriguez

The interior of a San Antonio DPS office.

Also in News

Impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton could end this week

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing an impeachment trial in the Texas Senate.

State Rep. Carl Sherman becomes latest Democrat to target Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

State Rep. Carl Sherman, D-DeSoto, on the House floor in 2019.

AG’s former top cop says he warned Paxton about 'criminal' Paul

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Ken Paxton speaks during an appearance at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal appeals court rules Texas' border buoys can remain – at least for now

By Michael Karlis

The floating buoy barrier ladened with chainsaw blades (pictured above) was deployed into the Rio Grande as part of Gov. Greg Abbott's multibillion dollar Operation Lone Star border crackdown in early July.
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us