San Antonio-area's Schlitterbahn keeps title of World's Best Water Park

click to enlarge Instagram / bahnnewbraunfels The 70-acre water park and resort boasts 51 attractions situated along the Comal River in the Texas Hill Country.

For the 25th year in a row, beloved San Antonio-area waterpark Schlitterbahn has won the title of World's Best Water Park from Arlington-based publicationSchlitterbahn won the designation — again — atGolden Ticket Awards over the weekend. The monthly publication dedicated to amusement-park news bestows its annual awards based on international polls from park guests and industry insiders."Making people happy is what our park does best, so it's always tremendously gratifying when our commitment to serving guests is recognized and celebrated," Schlitterbahn General Manager Darren Hill said in a statement. "We salute our park and our team for consistently delivering amazing experiences for our guests."The 70-acre New Braunfels water park and resort boasts 51 attractions along the Comal River.