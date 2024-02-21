FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

San Antonio attorney Chris Pettit gets 50 years for Ponzi scheme charges

Accused of stealing up to $65 million in client funds, Pettit would be 106 years old upon his release.

By on Wed, Feb 21, 2024 at 3:48 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Former San Antonio attorney Chris Pettit plead guilty to three counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in October. - Wikimedia Commons / Brian Turner
Wikimedia Commons / Brian Turner
Former San Antonio attorney Chris Pettit plead guilty to three counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in October.
Disgraced San Antonio lawyer Chris Pettit has received a 50-year federal prison sentence for wire fraud and money laundering charges, Justice Department officials said Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia sentenced Pettit to 15 years each for three counts of wire fraud, according to the Justice Department. The former attorney got an additional five years on his money laundering charge.

Pettit, who pleaded guilty to the charges in October, would be 106 years old by the time of his release.

The sentencing draws to a close a nearly two-year-long legal saga, which transpired after reporting from the Express-News aired the concerns of clients who suspected Pettit may have embezzled funds they entrusted to him.

Instead of putting that money into investment funds, as promised, Pettit pocketed the cash to support his extravagant lifestyle, Justice Department officials said. Pettit stole somewhere between $20 million and $65 million from those clients, authorities added.

“Christopher Pettit used his position of trust as an attorney to defraud his clients of millions of dollars, in some cases their life savings, all for his own selfish benefit." FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron G. Tapp said in a statement. "Today’s sentence reflects the resolve of the FBI to bring to justice anyone who would take advantage of their position to line their own pockets."

A hearing to decide how much Pettit owes in restitution will be held at a later date, according to federal authorities.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Worker at San Antonio's Brandeis High School dies from injury sustained in classroom

By Michael Karlis

Alfred Jimenez, known as "Known as Mr. Fred," sustained a severe injury while in a classroom at NISD's Brandeis High School.

Social media questions placement of San Antonio Louis Vuitton billboard featuring Wemby

By Michael Karlis

Louis Vuitton's Victor Wembanyama billboard is located near the intersection of I-37 and Fair Avenue on the South Side.

Texas governor rails against cross-dressing teachers at San Antonio campaign event

By Michael Karlis

Texas House District 121 candidate Marc LaHood shakes hands with Gov. Greg Abbott during Tuesday's campaign event.

San Antonio's St. Philip's College reinstates prof who claimed religious discrimination

By Michael Karlis

Attorneys representing fired instructor Johnson Varkey said they reached a settlement with the Alamo Colleges District this week.

Also in News

Assclown Alert: Watering down a condemnation of white supremacy with the Texas GOP

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas GOP Chairman Matt Rinaldi, a former state representative, was elected to his current position in 2021.

Disabled Texans face more barriers to accessing abortion

By Neelam Bohra, The Texas Tribune

An empty exam room at Whole Women’s Health of Austin on Sept. 1, 2021.

Paxton’s push to oust incumbents puts spotlight on Court of Criminal Appeals primaries

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Jan. 15, 2020.

Did an Operation Lone Star contractor fly Tennessee's governor to Eagle Pass?

By Justin Miller, The Texas Observer

Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference earlier this month with Republican governors including Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.
More

Digital Issue

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us